US Dollar Index: DXY bears prod 2023 bottom as US inflation clues prompt Fed policy pivot talks

- US Dollar Index remains pressured at the 2.5-month low, also near the lowest levels in 2023.
- Softer US inflation data, higher Initial Jobless Claims bolster calls for Fed policy pivot and weigh on DXY.
- US Retail Sales, Michigan CSI and Consumer Inflation Expectations eyed for fresh impulse.
US Dollar Index (DXY) remains pressured around 101.00 during early Friday’s sluggish trading, after falling to the lowest levels in 10 weeks the previous day amid a three-day downtrend. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies highlights the market’s positioning for the Federal Reserve (Fed) policy pivot after witnessing multiple downbeat clues of the US inflation.
Having witnessed disappointment from the headline US Consumer Price Index (CPI), the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for March dropped to a four-month low of -0.5% MoM versus 0.0% expected and prior. Further, the PPI YoY also declined to 2.7% from 4.9% previous readouts, versus market forecasts of 3.0%. Additionally weighing on the hawkish Fed bets and the US Dollar is the US Initial Jobless Claims figure as it rose to 239K versus 232K expected and 228K prior.
It’s worth noting that the Minutes of the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Monetary Policy Meeting signaled that the expectations for rate hikes were scaled back due to the turmoil in the banking sector. With this, the Minutes offered no fresh information and raised doubts about the hawkish Fed moves, apart from May’s 0.25% rate hike. That said, the CME’s FedWatch Tool signals a 68% chance of a 0.25% rate hike in March versus 71% marked the previous day.
On a different page, multiple statements from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB) spring gathering of the global central bank officials suggest that the recession woes are more likely in the West, which in turn weighs on the US Dollar amid softer inflation data. Furthermore, hopes of economic recovery in Asia and the moves to destabilize the US Dollar’s reserve currency status by Russia, China and Brazil also weigh on the US Dollar Index.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures print mild losses by the press time, despite the firmer closing of Wall Street. Further, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields fade the previous day’s recovery and exert downside pressure on the DXY.
Moving on, US Dollar Index may remain pressured even if the scheduled consumer-centric data provide a positive surprise, unless the data is too strong. That said, US Retail Sales for March, expected to repeat -0.4% MoM figure, precedes the preliminary readings of the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI), likely staying unchanged at 62. Also important to watch will be the University of Michigan’s (UoM) 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectations, prior 2.9%.
Technical analysis
Tuesday’s clear U-turn from the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), around 102.35 by the press time, allows the US Dollar Index to break the yearly low of 100.80.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|100.99
|Today Daily Change
|-0.55
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.54%
|Today daily open
|101.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|102.58
|Daily SMA50
|103.51
|Daily SMA100
|103.62
|Daily SMA200
|106.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|102.17
|Previous Daily Low
|101.45
|Previous Weekly High
|103.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|101.41
|Previous Monthly High
|105.89
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|101.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|101.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|101.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|101
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|100.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|101.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|102.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|102.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
