US Dollar Index drops to fresh lows in sub-91.00 levels

- DXY breaks below the 91.00 support, new 32-month lows.
- Persistent optimism in the risk complex weighs on the dollar.
- Weekly Claims, ISM Non-Manufacturing next of note in the calendar.
The selling bias around the greenback gathers extra pace and drags the US Dollar Index (DXY) to fresh 32-month lows in the 90.85/80 band.
US Dollar Index looks offered ahead of data
The index navigates levels last seen in April 2018 below the 91.00 mark on Thursday, always on the back of the generalized improvement in the risk-associated universe.
In fact, investors favour the riskier assets against the backdrop of rising optimism on the idea that a (global) vaccination campaign is predicted to start as soon as the end of the year. In addition, prospects of a strong rebound in the economic activity and rumours of further US stimulus collaborate with the rising outflows from the dollar and the rest of the safe havens.
Later in the session, the usual weekly Claims are due seconded by Challenger Job Cuts and the November’s ISM Non-Manufacturing.
What to look for around USD
The bearish stance around the greenback accelerates and forces DXY to breach the key support at the 91.00 mark to levels last seen in April 2018. The better mood in the risk galaxy remains bolstered by a clearer US political scenario in combination with auspicious vaccine news and improved growth prospects. Furthermore, hopes of extra fiscal stimulus have re-emerged and along with the “lower for longer” stance from the Federal Reserve is seen keeping the buck under extra pressure for the time being.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is losing 0.12% at 91.00 and faces immediate contention at 90.83 (2020 low Dec.3) followed by 89.22 (monthly low Apr. 2018) and then 88.94 (monthly low March 2018). On the other hand, a breakout of 92.80 (weekly high Nov.23) would open the door to 93.20 (weekly high Nov.11) and finally 93.19 (100-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits three-month highs amid Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.3450, the highest since September, shrugging off Brexit concerns. France may reportedly veto a deal if it sees too many compromises from the EU. The final US Services PMI, vaccine developments and US data are all awaited.
EUR/USD resumes advance, reaches fresh highs
The EUR/USD pair is firmly advancing beyond 1.2100, trading at levels that were last seen in April 2018. The dollar is under pressure amid hopes for US fiscal stimulus and an upcoming vaccine. Investors are shrugging off Germany's extended restrictions.
XAU/USD clings to gains near $1840 area, over one-week tops
Gold maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily range, or over one-week highs around the $1840 region.
Crypto market relentlessly fighting for new yearly highs
Bitcoin is leading the recovery in the cryptocurrency market after reclaiming the position above $19,000. Ethereum has managed to bring down the critical hurdle at $600 while Ripple is holding slightly above $0.62.
Extra week of Black Friday!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!