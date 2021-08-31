US Dollar Index drops to 4-week lows near 92.50

- DXY loses further ground and re-visits the mid-92.00s.
- US 10-year yields bounce off recent lows and target 1.30%.
- US Consumer Confidence, housing data next on tap.
The greenback extends the corrective downside to the 92.50 area when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
US Dollar Index focuses on data
Following Monday’s inconclusive price action, the index accelerates the downside to levels last seen at the beginning of August on turnaround Tuesday.
Lower US 10-year yields collaborate with the offered bias in DXY and extend the downtrend following the cautious speech by Chief Powell at the Jackson Hole event on Friday.
In the US data space, the centre of the debate will gyrate around the Consumer Confidence print gauged by the Conference Board seconded by the FHFA’s House Price Index, the S&P/Case-Shiller Index, the Chicago PMI and the weekly report by the API on US crude oil inventories.
What to look for around USD
Powell’s cautious tone at his speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium caught USD-bulls off guard, sponsoring the ongoing corrective move in DXY to multi-week lows as a consequence. In the meantime, support for the buck is expected to come in the for of coronavirus concerns, high inflation and higher real yields, while upcoming key data releases are predicted to have a crucial role in the timing of the start of the QE tapering.
Key events in the US this week: House Price Index, CB Consumer Confidence (Tuesday) – ADP report, ISM Manufacturing (Wednesday) – Balance of Trade, Initial Claims, Factory Orders (Thursday) – Nonfarm Payrolls, ISM Non-Manufacturing (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Biden’s multi-billion plan to support infrastructure and families. US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Tapering speculation vs. economic recovery. US real interest rates vs. Europe. Debt ceiling debate. Geopolitical risks stemming from Afghanistan.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is losing 0.22% at 92.48 and faces the next down barrier at 92.00 (round level) followed by 91.78 (monthly low Jul.30) and finally 91.60 (100-day SMA). On the flip side, a break above 93.72 (2021 high Aug.20) would open the door to 94.00 (round level) and then 94.30 (monthly high Nov.4 2020).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD renews three-week top above 1.1800 ahead of Eurozone CPI
EUR/USD is flirting with multi-week highs above 1.1800 ahead of the European open. The US dollar tracks treasury yields lower amid a mixed session. China's slowdown concerns could check the gains in the euro. Eurozone CPI and US CB Consumer Confidence awaited.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3800 amid USD weakness
GBP/USD is edging higher towards 1.3800, having found strong bids near the 1.3750 region. The China slowdown-led risk-off flows drag Treasury yields lower alongside the US dollar. Looming Brexit concerns could cap the upside in the cable ahead of the key US data.