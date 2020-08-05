US Dollar Index drops to 3-day lows near 92.70 ahead of ISM

- DXY loses the grip and tests 3-day lows around 92.70.
- US ADP rose by ‘just’ 167K jobs during last month.
- US ISM Non-Manufacturing next of note in the calendar.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck vs. a bundle of its main competitors, is prolonging the offered bias to fresh 3-day lows in the 92.75/70 band.
US Dollar Index now looks to ISM
The index is clinching its second session in a row with losses on Wednesday, trading closer to the 2020 lows in the 92.50 region recorded last Friday.
The selling mood around the buck is extending on Wednesday despite the rebound in yields of the 10-year benchmark to the 0.54% zone after bottoming out near 0.50% during early trade.
The dollar stays well under pressure against the backdrop of rising optimism over another potential coronavirus stimulus package, currently under debate in the US political arena.
In the data space, the US private sector added 167K jobs during last month, markedly lower than forecasts for a 1,5 million gain. Additionally, the trade deficit shrank to $50.7 billion in June, a tad above estimates. Later in the session, all the looks will be upon the ISM Non-Manufacturing for the month of July.
What to look for around USD
The dollar’s recovery appears to have run out of favour in the 94.00 region on Monday, resuming the downside soon afterwards and re-shifting its focus to recent lows in the mid-92.00s (July 31). Looking at the broader picture, investors keep the bearish stance on the currency unchanged against the usual backdrop of US-China jitters, the spread of the pandemic and the dovish message from the Fed. Also weighing on the buck, market participants seem to have shifted their preference for other safe havens instead of the greenback on occasional bouts of risk aversion. On another front, the speculative community remained well into the negative territory for yet another week, adding to the idea of a more serious bearish trend in the dollar.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is losing 0.56% at 92.74 and faces the next support at 92.55 (2020 low Jul.31) seconded by 91.80 (monthly low May 18) and finally 89.23 (monthly low April 2018). On the other hand, a break above 93.99 (weekly high Aug.3) would target 94.20 (38.2% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) en route to 96.03 (50% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.19 amid mixed US data
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.19, extending its gains after ADP's private-sector report badly misses expectations with an increase of only 167,000 jobs in July. The greenback had already been falling with yields. The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beat with 58.1.
XAU/USD bulls unstoppable, renews life-time highs near $2040
With ‘buy the dips’ emerging as the main underlying theme behind the gold price action so far this week, the bulls flex their muscles further to record fresh all-time highs near $2040.
GBP/USD trades well above 1.31 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is advancing towards this month high at 1.3169, recovering as the dollar retreats. The UK government is under scrutiny for its management of the virus crisis. US Services PMIs are eyed. The ADP NFP missed with 167K.
ETH/BTC on retreat, BTC recovery gains traction
ETH/BTC has topped at $0.03528 on Tuesday and retreated to $0.03448 by the time of writing. The cross has lost about 1% since the start of the day. The RSI on a daily chart reversed to the downside, signaling that the price is ready for a correction from overbought territory.
WTI hits fresh two-week highs near $42.50 ahead of EIA data
WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its winning-streak into the third straight day on Wednesday, as the bulls challenge the July high of $42.51.