- DXY loses upside traction and recedes to the 90.70 area.
- Risk-on sentiment appears to have regained the upper hand.
- Mortgage Applications, Wholesale Inventories, JOLTs report next on tap.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, faces some selling pressure and retreats to the 90.70 area, or 2-day lows.
US Dollar Index looks side-lined below 91.00
The index loses ground for the first time following two consecutive daily pullbacks, all amidst a mild recovery attempt and with the upside so far limited around the 91.30 zone.
The better note in the risk complex continues to weigh on the buck for the time being, always underpinned by the probability of extra US fiscal stimulus in the near-term, global reflation hopes and a potential Brexit deal.
Later in the US calendar, Mortgage Applications by MBA are due in first turn seconded by Wholesale Inventories, JOLTs Job Openings and the weekly report on US crude oil inventories by the EIA.
What to look for around USD
The dollar’s upside momentum loses vigour and drags the index back to the sub-91.00 mark on Wednesday on the back of the improved mood in the risk-associated universe. In fact, the outlook for the greenback remains immersed into the bearish side amidst rising probability of extra monetary/fiscal stimulus in the US economy, the “lower for longer” stance from the Federal Reserve and prospects of a strong economic recovery.
US Dollar Index relevant level
At the moment, the index is retreating 0.19% at 90.79 and faces the next support at 90.47 (2020 low Dec.4) followed by 89.22 (monthly low Apr. 2018) and then 88.94 (monthly low March 2018). On the upside, a breakout of 91.23 (weekly high Dec.7) would open the door to 91.92 (23.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) and finally 92.80 (weekly high Nov.23).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.21 amid stimulus, Brexit, and ECB uncertainties
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, off the highs, as Brexit and US stimulus talks are in limbo. Tensions are mounting ahead of Thursday´s ECB decision.
GBP/USD slips below 1.34 amid growing Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.34, falling off the highs ahead of the Brexit summit between UK PM Johnson and EC President von der Leyen. Officials have said the EU and the UK remain far apart.
XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1840 region
The upbeat market mood prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven gold. Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus undermined the USD and extended some support.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its December policy meeting.
WTI looks firm near $46.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the barrel of WTI navigate the area of 2-day highs in the vicinity of the $46.00 mark on Wednesday.