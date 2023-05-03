US Dollar Index: Dovish Fed rate hike weighs on DXY below 101.50, focus on ECB, banking jitters

- US Dollar Index remains depressed after falling the most in seven weeks.
- Fed fails to impress US Dollar bulls despite 0.25% rate hike as policy pivot gains attention.
- Looming fears of US default, banking sector turmoil also weigh on DXY.
- Second-tier US data can entertain traders, risk catalysts are the key ahead of NFP.
US Dollar Index (DXY) remains pressured at the lowest level in a week, recently licking its wounds near 101.30 amid early Thursday in Asia, after falling the most in two months due to the Federal Reserve’s dovish rate hike. Also exerting downside pressure on the greenback’s gauge versus six major currencies are the fears surrounding the US default and baking crisis.
US Federal Reserve (Fed) matched market forecasts on Wednesday by announcing a 0.25% increase in the benchmark Fed rate, making it the highest since 2007. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also appeared positive while ruling out fears of a banking rout. However, a dropping in the statement suggesting the need for further rate hikes gained major attention and weighed on the US Dollar despite the hawkish move by the Fed.
Apart from the Fed, the looming banking crisis in the US also weighs on the US Dollar as PacWest Bancorp recently became another US bank to witness the heat of excess withdrawal and is on the brink of collapse. That said, Western Alliance Bancorp is also in the line and hence the US banking sector appears in trouble moving forward, which in turn sours the market sentiment and prods the hawkish central banks, as it did to the Fed.
Furthermore, the comments from the White House suggesting debt limit default could cost 8.3 million job losses also weigh on the sentiment and the US Dollar.
It’s worth noting that the upbeat US data also failed to impress the DXY bulls. US ADP Employment Change rose to 296K for April from 142K prior versus 148K market forecast. Additionally, the annual pay growth declined to 13.2% from 14.2%. Further, ISM Services PMI improved to 51.9 in April versus 51.8 market forecasts and 51.2 previous readings. It’s worth noting, however, that the S&P Global Services PMI and Composite PMI for April eased to 53.6 and 53.4 versus 53.7 and 53.5 respective priors.
While portraying the mood, Wall Street closed with minor losses and the yields remain pressured while weighing on the US Dollar Index.
Looking forward, DXY traders will pay close attention to the risk catalysts for fresh impulse amid a dearth of top-tier data. However, European Central Bank (ECB) Monetary Policy Meeting can entertain traders.
Technical analysis
Failure to provide a daily closing below the three-week-old ascending support line, near 101.15 by the press time, joins nearly oversold RSI (14) line to signal corrective bounce in the US Dollar Index price.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|101.23
|Today Daily Change
|-0.72
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.71%
|Today daily open
|101.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|101.8
|Daily SMA50
|103.02
|Daily SMA100
|103.16
|Daily SMA200
|106.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|102.4
|Previous Daily Low
|101.88
|Previous Weekly High
|102.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|101.01
|Previous Monthly High
|103.06
|Previous Monthly Low
|100.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|102.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|102.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|101.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|101.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|101.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|102.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|102.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|102.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
