US Dollar Index displays a V-shape recovery to near 104.50 amid China’s Covid-inspired volatility

- The USD Index has witnessed traction amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in China.
- US Health Officials will impose mandatory COVID-19 tests on travelers from China.
- November’s Pending Home Sales showed the lowest reading in 20 years amid higher interest rates by the Fed.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has sensed a mild selling pressure above 104.50 after a V-shape recovery move from the crucial support of 103.90. The USD Index witnessed a sheer responsive buying action after the spike in Covid-19 cases in China triggered a risk aversion theme in the global market. This led to a sheer fall in risk-sensitive assets like S&P500, which extended its downside journey with sheer momentum. While the return on 10-year US Treasury bonds climbed to 3.90%.
Risk-off triggers as China’s Covid cases spike
Chinese administration went to dismantle tight Covid-19 restrictions to reopen the economy to the fullest after levying curbs on the movement of men, materials, and machines for a longer period. The motive behind picking pace in the economy’s reopening was to ease supply chain disruptions to accelerate international trade. However, this resulted in a spike in Covid-19 infections and other countries returned to safety measures for travelers from China.
Health officials of the United States cited that the economy will impose mandatory COVID-19 tests on travelers from China, which has trimmed investors' risk appetite dramatically and has strengthened the US Dollar.
United States Pending Home Sales drop by 4%
The lack of economic data this week due to the festive mood has left a few triggers for the direction of the FX market. Therefore, investors are focusing on a handful of economic events. On Wednesday, the National Association of Realtors published the Pending Home Sales, which declined by 4% on a monthly basis in November while the street was expecting an expansion of 0.6%.
"Pending home sales in November 2022 recorded the second-lowest monthly reading in 20 years as interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed) have climbed to 4.5%, drastically cutting into the number of contract signings to buy a home," the National Association of Realtors said.
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.38
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|104.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.62
|Daily SMA50
|106.05
|Daily SMA100
|108.66
|Daily SMA200
|106.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.56
|Previous Daily Low
|103.84
|Previous Weekly High
|104.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.75
|Previous Monthly High
|113.15
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD changes course, nears 0.6800
The AUD/USD pair recovered from a fresh weekly low of 0.6709, approaching the 0.6800 threshold amid the better tone of Wall Street. Equities recovered amid easing concerns related to the latest Chinese coronavirus spread.
USD/JPY on its way to retest the year’s low
The USD/JPY pair extended its early decline to close Thursday below the 133.00 threshold. Broad US Dollar weakness and the Bank of Japan´s unplanned bond purchase operations underpinned the JPY.
Gold buyers waiting for a reason to add longs
Gold recovered some ground on Thursday, now trading at around $1,813. A shortened week ahead of New-Year celebrations implies reduced volumes and volatility across the FX board.
Polkadot price rips through support and could sink below $4.0
Polkadot price got slaughtered on Wednesday with a loss of over 4% intraday. DOT bulls were outpaced by bears as the sell-off in tech equities keeps ongoing.
The year in review and ahead
Today‘s analysis is going to concentrate on the key 2022 developments shaping up the investing and trading landscape of 2023 – across the many markets on the watch, all naturally intertwined with macroeconomics and economic policy notes.