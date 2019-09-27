US Dollar Index directionless, holding on above 99.00

- DXY trades without direction above the 99.00 handle.
- US Core PCE rose 0.1% MoM and 1.8% YoY.
- Yields of the US 10-year note ease from tops near 1.73%.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck vs. a basket of its main rivals, is trading in a volatile fashion but manages well to keep business above the 99.00 handle for the time being.
US Dollar Index apathetic on data, looks to trade, Trump
The index is trying to extend the positive streak for another session on Friday, although it remains well into the positive ground for the second consecutive week.
Expectations of a positive outcome at the upcoming US-China trade talks have been sustaining the upbeat tone in the riskier assets. The better mood also lent extra oxygen to the rebound in US yields and collaborated further with the Dollar’s up move.
In the data space, the Greenback saw its upside momentum falter following mixed results in today’s docket: while Durable Goods Orders surpassed expectations, inflation gauged by the PCE came in on the soft side and Personal Income/Spending failed to surprise investors to the upside.
Closing the weekly calendar, the final U-Mich print for the month of September is due.
What to look for around USD
Market participants have already digested the recent FOMC event and appear to have shifted their focus to the US-China trade war once again. Domestic data in combination with politics and trade developments should be key in determining the next decision on rates after Fed’s Powell left the door open for extra easing along the road. However, the increasing dissent among FOMC members casts further clouds on the probability of extra stimulus at the upcoming meetings, leaving the outlook on interest rates quite mixed, to say the least. Looking at the broader picture, the positive view on the Dollar is still well underpinned by the solid US labour market, strong consumer confidence and spending and the auspicious pick up in consumer prices, all adding to the safe haven appeal and the status of ‘global reserve currency’.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.03% at 99.17 and faces immediate contention at 97.86 (monthly low Sep.13) followed by 97.67 (100-day SMA) and finally 97.17 (low Aug.23). On the other hand, a breakout of 99.28 (high Sep.26) would aim for 99.37 (2019 high Sep.3) and then 99.89 (monthly high May 11 2017).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes below 1.0950 amid disappointing US data
EUR/USD is trading off the two-year lows but below 1.0950. US Durable Goods Orders fell short of expectations in total while other figures were mixed. Core PCE rose to 1.8% as expected. Earlier, several EU figures disappointed. End-of-quarter moves are in play.
GBP/USD recovering from the BOE-related fall, amid US data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23 amid mostly disappointing US data. Earlier, BOE member Michael Saunders said the bank may cut interest rates as the next move. EU-UK talks are ongoing in Brussels.
USD/JPY: Bears taking back charge amid risk-aversion
USD/JPY holds the lower ground near 107.70, as the Yen bulls are back on the bids amid a risk-off market profile, as indicated by the negative Asian equities and S&P 500 futures. However, the losses may be capped by broad USD strength and higher Treasury yields.
Gold plummets to 1-1/2 week lows, remains vulnerable below $1500 mark
Gold continued losing ground through the early North-American session, farther below the key $1500 psychological mark, and dropped to 1-1/2 week lows in the last hour.
Bitcoin ready to take off after a scare at the cliff’s edge
Thursday saw cryptos in the red at the close of the European session. The drop led Bitcoin to shed the significant support line at $7,850. This point was the optimal long entry price, with an economic stop level.