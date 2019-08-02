US Dollar Index cuts losses, moves to 98.40 post-NFP

- DXY reverses the daily drop and tests 98.40.
- US economy created 164K jobs in July.
- Average Hourly Earnings surprised to the upside.
The greenback is now managing to gather some traction following the release of the US labour market report and is pushing the US Dollar Index (DXY) back to the 98.40 area.
US Dollar Index stays capped by 99.00 so far
The index stays under pressure following a mix of neutral/bullish Payrolls and increasing trade concerns after Trump announced further tariffs on Chinese products.
In fact, the buck managed to regain some shine after the US economy added 164K jobs during July, a tad below estimates; while the jobless rate remained at 3.7%, matching consensus.
Of note, however, was the performance of wage inflation pressure gauged by the Average Hourly Earnings, expanding 0.3% inter-month and 3.2% over the last twelve months.
DXY, in the meantime, trades on the defensive for the second session in a row and keeps correcting lower after yesterday’s new 2019 highs in levels just below 99.00 the figure.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.10% at 98.30 and a breakdown of 97.98 (10-day SMA) would open the door to 96.91 (200-day SMA) and then 96.67 (low Jul.18). On the flip side, the next up barrier aligns at 98.93 (2019 high Aug.1) seconded by 99.89 (monthly high May 2017) and finally 100.00 (psychological level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1100 as Trump regrets tariffs
The American currency remains weak as Wall Street extends its collapse, despite US President Trump said he might delay or halt the latest announced tariffs on China. Nonfarm Payroll added little new to what the market already knew.
GBP/USD slips toward 1.2100 on upbeat US NFP
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.2100 after the US jobs report beat expectations with wages up by 0.3%. Earlier, the pound suffered the ruling Conservative Party's loss a by-election in Wales. Trade is also eyed.
USD/JPY heading toward January's flash-crash lows
The USD/JPY pair hovers at multi-month lows in the 106.60 region as US Treasury yields hover around multi-year lows, Wall Street keeps crashing.
Gold technical analysis: Consolidates in a range near multi-year tops, bulls trying to seize control
The commodity has been oscillating in a broader trading range over the past three weeks or so, forming a continuation - rectangle chart pattern on the daily chart.
Wall Street pushes lower at opening on trade worries
Major equity indexes in the United States started the day deep in the negative territory on Friday as investors continue to move away from risky assets amid concerns over a prolonged US-China trade conflict.