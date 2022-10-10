“I wouldn’t be surprised if DXY spent the rest of the year trading 110-115, but if it breaks one way or the other, the upside is the more vulnerable.”

“Positioning isn’t stretched according to the CFTC data, but the message from custodian banks suggests this may understate how many long dollar positions there are at any one point in time. Certainly, there is nothing that argues for building dollar shorts.”

“In the aftermath of the US labour market report, and ahead of US CPI data on Thursday, we are left largely just reacting to known news . The US jobs data are strong enough to make a 75 bps Nov 2 hike pretty much a done deal; The Chinese economy is weak; the war in Ukraine goes on. The result: The dollar remains bid, though not wildly so.”

After closing the previous week on a firm footing on the upbeat US September jobs report, the US Dollar Index (DXY) extends its gains. Kit Juckes, Chief Global FX Strategist at Société Générale, believes that the index could break above the 115 level.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.