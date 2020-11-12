US Dollar Index consolidates above 93.00 ahead of CPI, Powell

- DXY looks firm and advances past the 93.00 mark on Thursday.
- Investors’ focus remains on the pandemic and potential vaccines.
- US inflation figures, Initial Claims next of note in the calendar.
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), looks to extend further the recent breakout of the key barrier at 93.00 the figure.
US Dollar Index now looks to data, pandemic
The index resumes the weekly upside and extends the rebound from Monday’s 2-month lows in the 92.15/10 band, although the recovery faltered near 93.20, area coincident with the 55-day SMA.
In the meantime, the optimism around an effective vaccine appears to be fading away, while the unremitting advance of the coronavirus pandemic as well as tighter restriction measures keep weighing on prospects of recovery in the global economy.
Later in the US data space, inflation figures for the month of October will take centre stage seconded by usual weekly claims and the EIA’s weekly report on US crude oil supplies.
In addition, investors are expected to closely follow the events from the ECB Forum on Central Banking, with the participation of ECB’s Lagarde, Fed’s Powell and BoE’s Bailey in an online discussion panel.
In addition, Chicago Fed C.Evans (2021 voter, centrist) and NY Fed J.Williams (permanent voter, centrist) are also due to speak later in the NA session.
What to look for around USD
DXY’s recovery appears so far capped by the 93.30 area. In the meantime, the dollar remains focused on the US post-elections scenario, where all the looks are upon (still) President Trump and his potential attempts to contest some results in several states. On the more macro view, the impact of the second wave of the pandemic on the global economy could favour the occasional re-emergence of the risk aversion and therefore lend some support to the buck, while extra progress regarding vaccines against the COVID-19 should support momentum in the risk complex. Further out, the “lower for longer” stance from the Federal Reserve is expected to keep limiting potential serious upside in DXY.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is losing 0.02% at 92.69 and faces immediate contention at 92.13 (monthly low Nov.9) followed by 91.92 (23.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) and then 91.80 (monthly low May 2018). On the other hand, a breakout of 92.97 (monthly high Nov.10) would open the door to 93.29 (55-day SMA) and finally 94.30 (monthly high Nov.4).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains pressured under 1.32 as UK GDP misses with 15.5%
GBP/USD is trading below 1.32, under pressure. UK GDP missed estimates with 15.5% QoQ in the third quarter. Concerns about coronavirus have replaced vaccine hopes and boost the safe-haven dollar.
EUR/USD falls as rising covid cases outweigh vaccine hopes
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, extending its losses. Rising European and US coronavirus cases loom on the currency pair and outweigh the breakthrough in obtaining a vaccine. Speeches by ECB Lagarde and Fed Chair Powell are awaited.
Gold: Recovery remains capped below $1875
Gold consolidates its recovery gains below $1875 amid mixed market sentiment. Gold fell by over 4.5% on Monday and could suffer deeper declines in the next few weeks as the US fiscal imprudence and hopes for coronavirus vaccine could drive Treasury yields higher.
Forex Today: Dollar rises as current virus spread outweighs vaccine hopes, central bankers eyed
The market mood has soured with stocks under pressure and the dollar rising. Concerns about the spread of the virus outweigh vaccine hopes. US inflation and jobless claims, and a panel including from Powell, Lagarde, and Bailey are eyed.
WTI flirts with $42.00 on demand-supply news ahead of EIA stocks
WTI prints four-day winning streak after refreshing two-month high the previous day. Saudi Arabia stands ready to balance the oil market, cited covid burden on demand, OPEC+ looks to delay supply increase. US dollar strength, cautious sentiment challenge the upside moves.