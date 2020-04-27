US Dollar Index comes under pressure and tests 100.00

- DXY trades on the defensive near the 100.00 mark.
- Risk-on trade keeps ruling the sentiment on Monday.
- Dallas Fed Manufacturing index only of note in the US docket.
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), has started the week on a negative note and retreats to the 100.00 neighbourhood.
US Dollar Index in 5-day lows
The index is adding to Friday’s losses and breaches the psychological support at 100.00 the figure on Monday, as the risk-on sentiment continues to prevail among market participants.
Indeed, the dollar failed once again in the vicinity of the 101.00 neighbourhood in the second half of last week, sparking a correction lower to the area below the 100.00 mark, always amidst the improvement in dollar’s rivals like the euro and the sterling, while the rebound in US yield also underpins the appetite for riskier assets.
Later in the US docket, the only scheduled publication will be the manufacturing gauge from the Dallas Fed for the month of April. Later in the week, house prices tracked by the S&P/Case-Shiller Index are due along with the CB’s Consumer Confidence (Tuesday), the first revision of the Q1 GDP, the FOMC meeting and Pending Home Sales (Wednesday), PCE (Thursday) and the always relevant ISM Manufacturing (Friday).
What to look for around USD
The dollar’s rally lost momentum once again in the vicinity of 101.00, where sellers re-emerged and pushed DXY back to the 100.00 mark and below. The demand for the safe havens loses momentum on Monday and weighs on the buck in favour of many of its competitors. In the meantime, all the attention remains on the coronavirus developments against the backdrop of increasing efforts by the country to re-open the economy, albeit at a gradual fashion. On the supportive side of the dollar remains its status of “global reserve currency”, store of value and the investors’ preference when comes to seek refuge amidst financial stress.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is losing 0.38% at 99.91 and faces the next support at 99.27 (55-day SMA) seconded by 98.82 (monthly low Apr.15) and finally 98.27 (weekly low Mar.27). On the upside, a break above 100.93 (weekly/monthly high Apr.6) would aim for 101.34 (monthly high Apr.10 2017) and finally 103.65 (monthly high December 2016).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD gains ground amid an upbeat mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0850 as European coronavirus cases are falling and countries are gradually removing restrictions. The BOJ announced more stimulus ahead of the all-important Fed and ECB decisions later this week.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2450 amid hopes for easing the lockdown
GBP/USD has risen to around 1.2450, as PM Johnson returns to work and may announce an easing of some of the lockdown measures as COVID-19 cases are on the decline.
Forex Today: Upbeat mood downs the dollar amid BOJ action, encouraging coronavirus stats
There is a risk-in tone in markets amid further easing from the Bank of Japan, falling coronavirus cases, especially in Europe, and as investors have digested last week's devastating economic figures. The US dollar is on the back foot across the board, with commodity currencies the biggest winners. Gold is stable at around $1,720.
WTI bears return to the desks with over 8.0% loss in Asia
WTI snaps the previous three-day winning streak. Rig count data from Canada have been drop to the lowest since 2000, the US data marks six weeks of declines. The Permian Basin and New Mexico accounted for 62% of the shutdowns.
3 rate decisions, GDP & earnings marks busy FX week
For most of the major currencies and USD/JPY in particular, consolidation was the primary theme this week. The trading range for USD/JPY was less than 80 pips and, on most days, less than 50.