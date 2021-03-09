US Dollar Index comes under pressure and retest 92.00

- The index recedes from yearly highs and return to 92.00.
- Lower US yields weigh on the dollar and drag DXY lower.
- NFIB Index, API report are next on the US docket.
The upside momentum in the greenback appears somewhat dented and drag the US Dollar Index (DXY) back to the 92.00 neighbourhood.
US Dollar Index looks to yields
The index comes under pressure following earlier tops in the 92.50 region on turnaround Tuesday. In fact, the corrective downside in US yields force the dollar to shed ground and revisit the 92.00 zone.
Furthermore, yields of the key US 10-year reference navigate around 1.53% after climbing to levels last seen over a year ago beyond 1.62% last Friday, morphing into renewed selling pressure in the buck.
In the meantime, the reflation/stimulus/vaccine trade continues to favour the greenback and reinforce the narrative of the US economy outperformance vs. its G10 peers.
Later in the US calendar, the NFIB Index will be the sole release seconded by the weekly report on US crude oil inventories by the API.
What to look for around USD
The overall sentiment in the dollar remains firm and pushed the index to new YTD highs in the mid-92.00s on Tuesday. The recent change of heart in the buck came in tandem with the strong bounce in US yields to levels recorded over a year ago, all against the backdrop of rising investors’ perception of higher inflation in the next months. However, a sustainable move higher in DXY should be taken with a pinch of salt amidst the mega-accommodative stance from the Fed (until “substantial further progress” is seen), extra fiscal stimulus and hopes of a strong economic recovery overseas.
Key events in the US this week: Inflation figures measured by the CPI (Wednesday) – Initial Claims (Thursday) – Flash February Consumer Sentiment (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Tapering speculation vs. economic recovery. US real interest rates vs. Europe. Could US fiscal stimulus lead to overheating? Future of the Republican party post-Trump acquittal.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is losing 0.34% at 91.99 and a breakout of 92,50 (2021 high Mar.9) would expose 92.88 (200-day SMA) and finally 94.30 (monthly high Nov.4). On the other hand, the next support emerges at 91.20 (100-day SMA) seconded by 91.05 (high Feb.17) and then 90.56 (50-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 as US yields pare gains
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1850, up from the 2021 lows as US ten-year yields fall from the highs above 1.60%. China's stock intervention helps improve the market mood the passage of US stimulus is eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3850 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is taking advantage of the upbeat market mood to gain ground and recapture 1.3850. The mix of weaker US yields, BOE Governor Bailey's pushback against negative rates and the UK's progress on vaccines is boosting cable.
XAU/USD challenges 50-HMA on the road to recovery towards $1700
Gold is set to regain the $1700 mark as short-term indicators favor the bulls. RSI has edged higher, piercing above the midline. XAU bulls target the falling wedge hurdle at $1703.
Dogecoin bulls relentlessly push for gains beyond $0.07
Dogecoin finally broke out of the symmetrical triangle discussed multiple times last week. The 'Meme Coin' has been yearning for recovery to all-time highs and perhaps a breakout above $0.1.
US Dollar Index eyes minor pullback after four-day winning run
The dollar index (DXY) has retreated from the session high of 92.50 to 92.40. The pullback may be extended further as the hourly chart Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a bearish divergence. It occurs when an indicator charts lower highs contradicting higher highs on the price chart and often paves the way for pullbacks.