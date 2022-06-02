- DXY reverses two daily advances and returns to the 102.30 zone.
- The appetite for the risk complex weighs on the dollar.
- US ADP report, weekly Claims next of relevance in the docket.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, comes under some selling pressure and tests daily lows near 102.30 on Thursday.
US Dollar Index looks to risk trends, docket
The index sheds ground after two consecutive daily gains in response to the re-emergence of the investors’ appetite for the risk-associated universe, all against the backdrop of a renewed upside momentum in US yields.
On the latter, the short end of the curve approaches the 2.70% area and the belly of the curve seems to have retargeted the key 3.00% level.
Later in the US data space, the ADP Employment Change is due seconded by usual Initial Claims and Factory Orders. In addition, Dallas Fed L.Logan (2023 voter) and Cleveland Fed L.Mester (voter, hawk) are due to speak.
What to look for around USD
The dollar meets some resistance in the low-102.00s so far this week, as investors seem to have re-shifted their interest to the riskier assets.
Renewed weakness in the dollar came in response to the rising perception that inflation might have peaked in April, which in turn supports the idea that the Fed may not need to be as aggressive as market participants expect when it comes to raising the Fed Funds rates.
In the meantime, the Fed’s divergence vs. most of its G10 peers coupled with bouts of geopolitical effervescence, higher US yields and a potential “hard landing” of the US economy are all factors still supportive of a stronger dollar in the next months.
Key events in the US this week: ADP Employment Change, Initial Claims, Factory Orders (Thursday) – Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Final Services PMI, ISM Non-Manufacturing (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Powell’s “softish” landing… what does that mean? Escalating geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. Fed’s more aggressive rate path this year and 2023. US-China trade conflict. Future of Biden’s Build Back Better plan.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is retreating 0.31% at 102.23 and faces the next contention at 101.31 (55-day SMA) followed by 101.29 (monthly low May 30) and then 99.81 (weekly low April 21). On the upside, a break above 102.73 (weekly/monthly high June 1) would open the door to 105.00 (2022 high May 13) and finally 105.63 (high December 11 2002).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.0700 amid improving mood
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.0700, picking up fresh bids on improving market mood. The US dollar eases amid the return of risk appetite, as investors assess the Fed tightening expectations ahead of the key US jobs data. Eurozone PPI awaited as well.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2500 as dollar pulls back ahead of US data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2500, underpinned by the renewed US dollar weakness amid a minor recovery in risk sentiment. The UK national holiday-led thinner liquidity aids the upside in cable. Focus shifts to the US ADP Employment data.
Gold price fades bounce off fortnight low around $1,850 as traders await US ADP, NFP
Gold Price struggles to extend the previous day’s recovery from a two-week low. XAUUSD stays on bear’s radar unless crossing $1,915, multiple EMAs to test bulls before that.
Solana price dives below $40 after second network outage in a month
Solana price suffered a drop as a software glitch hit the blockchain and led to an outage for the eighth time over the past year. Analysts believe Solana price could plummet lower before it recovers from the slump.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!