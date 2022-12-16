- US Dollar Index pares the biggest daily gain in 10 weeks amid sluggish session.
- Mixed US statistics, Fed’s hesitance in praising hawks keep sellers hopeful.
- Recession woes and Sino-American tensions keep buyers hopeful ahead of December PMIs.
US Dollar Index (DXY) makes rounds to 104.30-40 as it prints mild losses heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies consolidates the biggest daily gain since early November, marked the previous day.
The DXY’s failure to defend the previous day’s rebound from a six-month low could be linked to recently mixed data in the US and a lack of a major catalyst during early Friday. It’s worth noting that the US Retail Sales flashed -0.6% MoM figure in November versus 0.1% expected and 1.3% prior. Further, manufacturing survey details from Philadelphia Fed and New York Fed came in disappointing for the said month whereas Industrial Production eased in November and the Jobless Claims also dropped for the week ended on December 09.
It’s worth noting that the market sentiment remains dicey as recession woes underpin the Treasury bond yields but the US stock futures and equities in the Asia-Pacific region remain lackluster ahead of the final shot of data from the big week. The reason for the lack of negative performances of equities could be linked to the hopes for more stimulus from China. With the mixed signals, the US Dollar Index fails to extend the previous day’s recovery moves.
On Thursday, the global central bankers’ rush towards higher rates and readiness to keep them high for longer, to battle the inflation woes, seemed to have triggered the risk-off mood and underpinned the US Dollar demand. On the same line could be the latest Sino-American tussles as Reuters reported that the Biden administration on Thursday added Chinese memory chipmaker YMTC and 21 "major" Chinese players in the artificial intelligence chip sector to a trade blacklist, broadening its crackdown on China's chip industry.
Moving on, the market forecasts surrounding the US S&P Global PMIs appear mixed as Services activities are likely to improve but not the manufacturing ones. Even so, both these sectors are expected to print the below 50 figure that suggests a contraction in activities and could weigh on the US Dollar in case of a downbeat outcome. It should be noted, however, that the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hesitance in favoring the hawks, despite raising rates by 50 basis points (bps), seems to challenge the DXY bulls.
Technical analysis
US Dollar Index losses could be linked to the failure to cross a one-week-old descending resistance line, around 104.55 by the press time. However, RSI (14) stays near the oversold conditions and hence challenges the odds favoring major declines.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.34
|Today Daily Change
|-0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26%
|Today daily open
|104.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.16
|Daily SMA50
|107.28
|Daily SMA100
|109.04
|Daily SMA200
|106.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.88
|Previous Daily Low
|103.54
|Previous Weekly High
|105.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.11
|Previous Monthly High
|113.15
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
