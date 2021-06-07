US Dollar Index clings to gain above 90.00

- DXY looks to reverse Friday’s post-Payrolls pullback.
- US 10-year yields start the week with small gains near 1.57%.
- The Fed will publish the Consumer Credit Change for April.
The greenback looks to reverse Friday’s retracement and begins the week slightly in the positive territory and above the key 90.00 mark when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
US Dollar Index now looks to data
The dollar appears bid at the beginning of the week and retake some ground lost following Friday’s strong pullback in the wake of disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls. It is worth noting that the economy added 559K jobs in May, less than forecasted, while the jobless rate ticked lower to 5.8%. Further data saw Factory Orders also coming in short of estimates, contracting at a monthly 0.6% in April.
US 10-year yields rebound a tad from Friday’s NFP-led lows and navigate around the 1.57%, as market participants continue to digest the recent docket.
In the meantime, the dollar remains under pressure, as the latest Payrolls figures now allow the Fed to buy extra time ahead of any tapering talk. In fact, recent results from the US labour market somewhat reinforces the dovish message from the Fed and sticks to the patient narrative supported by the majority of FOMC members.
On the latter, Cleveland Fed L.Mester (2022 voter, now centrist) advocated for further confirmation from data before any modification of the ongoing asset purchase programme.
Later in the NA session, the Fed will publish the Consumer Credit Change for the month of April, while the focus of attention later this week will be on the inflation figures tracked by the CPI.
What to look for around USD
The index seems to have met a tough barrier in the 90.50/60 band for the time being. Disappointing NFP figures in May now underpin the Fed’s narrative that it is still premature to start the tapering talk. In spite of the recent strength in the dollar, the outlook for the currency remains on the negative side in the longer run. This view stays supported by the perseverant mega-dovish stance from the Federal Reserve (until “substantial further progress” in inflation and employment is made) in place for the foreseeable future and rising optimism on a strong global economic recovery.
Key events in the US this week: Consumer Credit Change (Monday) - Balance of Trade (Tuesday) – Inflation figures tracked by the CPI, Initial Claim (Thursday) – Flash June Consumer Sentiment.
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Biden’s plans to support infrastructure and families, worth nearly $6 trillion. US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Tapering speculation vs. economic recovery. US real interest rates vs. Europe. Could US fiscal stimulus lead to overheating?
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is gaining 0.08% at 90.20 and a breakout of 90.62 (weekly high Jun.4) would open the door to 90.90 (weekly high May 13) and finally 91.05 (100-day SMA). On the other hand, the next contention emerges at 89.53 (monthly low May 25) followed by 89.20 (2021 low Jan.6) and then 88.94 (monthly low March 2018).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains calm below 1.2200 amid softer USD, German data eyed
EUR/USD trades with minute losses below 1.2200 on the first day of a fresh trading week. The pair moves in a narrow range of 15-pips with no meaningful traction. US dollar consolidates post-NFP losses. Yellen’s taper hints offer support to the dollar. Focus remains on the US CPI and ECB decision due later this week.
GBP/USD drops from weekly hurdle towards 1.4100 amid options market flip-flops, Brexit woes
GBP/USD fails to extend Friday’s recovery moves, holds lower ground around 1.4150. Weekly risk reversal drops back to favor sellers. US President Biden is ready to interfere in Brexit issue.
Gold sellers flirt with intraday low around $1,880 amid downbeat sentiment
Gold (XAU/USD) struggles to overcome the day’s low of $1,884.58, down 0.26% intraday, heading into Monday’s European session. Gold traders fail to keep Friday’s recovery moves beyond the previous resistance line from early May.
Dogecoin awaits trigger for 30% advance
Dogecoin price shows signs of ending its consolidation as it makes headway. The recent swing high created on June 2 is a palpable sign of the evolving uptrend. DOGE needs to breach past a crucial resistance barrier to signal the start of an impulsive wave higher.
Wall Street Week Ahead: AMC social and traded volume soars but jobs report boosts all
AMC week dominated headlines as the stock took over the airwaves of mainstream and social media. The saga had many layers but boils down to the theme of disenchantment that surfaced in the original GameStop saga.