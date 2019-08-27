- DXY looks to consolidate in the 98.00 area.
- US 10-year yields navigate the 1.52% region so far.
- Focus stays on trade. Consumer Confidence next of relevance.
The greenback, in term of the US Dollar Index (DXY), is alternating gains with losses around the 98.00 handle ahead of the opening bell in Euroland on Tuesday.
US Dollar Index looks to trade, US docket
The index has regained the 98.00 barrier on Monday, recovering markedly after Friday’s sharp sell off to the 97.20 region.
US-China trade concerns alleviated somewhat at the beginning of the week after both parties agreed to re-start talks at some point in the near term. The news brought in relief to market participants and lifted US yields to the 1.65% region, although they lost momentum afterwards.
Later in the US docket, the Conference Board will publish its Consumer Confidence gauge seconded by home prices tracked by the S&P/Case-Shiller index.
What to look for around USD
Positive news on the US-China trade war allowed the Greenback to regain ground lost, although attention appears to have re-shifted to the inversion of the US 2y-10y curve, signalling that a US recession could develop at some point in 2020/21. No news from the Fed after Powell hinted at a potential rate cut in September or October at his speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Although he did not unveil any reaction function regarding the interest rate path for the upcoming months, he did reiterate that the Fed ‘will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion’. On the positive side for the buck, Powell stressed the strength of the labour market and the US economy overall and expects inflation to gradually approach the Fed’s target.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.06% at 97.99 and a break below 97.17 (low Aug.23) would aim for 97.00 (200-day SMA) and finally 96.67 (low Jul.18). On the upside, the next hurdle lines up at 98.09 (high Aug.26) seconded by 98.45 (high Aug.23) and then 98.93 (2019 high Aug.1).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto 1.1100 after German GDP, amid trade uncertainty
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100 after losing ground on Monday as the US and China expressed calm on trade talks following a turbulent Friday. Today, markets are marginally less optimistic.
GBP/USD trades above 1.2200 as UK opposition plots next moves
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2200, steady. Opposition leaders will meet today to plot the next moves to stop a hard Brexit. Divisions prevail.
USD/JPY drops towards 105.50 on US-Japan trade optimism
USD/JPY extends losses towards the 105.50 level, as the Yen remains buoyed by the positive developments on the US-Japan trade front. Further, broad-based US dollar weakness amid weaker Treasury yields and positive Japanese stocks also collaborate to the downside.
Gold: Gravestone Doji indicates scope for a deeper pullback
Gold is looking heavy, having created a Gravestone Doji candle on Monday. The metal failed to close above $1,535, a sign of buyer exhaustion. Gold could fall back to $1,500 in the short-term, as the daily chart is reporting a topping pattern.
USD/CNY jumps to highest since February 2008
China's onshore Yuan (CNY) fell to 7.1592 per US Dollar soon before press time, marking the lowest level since February 2008. The Chinese currency is now reporting almost 4% drop on a month-to-date basis.