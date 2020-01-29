US Dollar Index climbs to 2020 tops near 98.20 ahead of FOMC

- DXY pushes higher and prints yearly tops near 98.20.
- Advanced trade deficit widened to $66.33 billion in December.
- The FOMC’s decision on rates, Powell coming up next.
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), is prolonging the upside momentum and trades in new yearly peaks around 98.20 on Wednesday.
US Dollar Index up on data, looks to Fed
The index keeps the 5-day positive streak well in place on Wednesday, managing to advance further north of the key 98.00 barrier, always supported by positive results from the US docket and easing concerns on the Wuhan virus.
In fact, the dollar’s upside has been supported further today after the US trade deficit is seen widening less than expected to $66.33 billion during December. Additional data saw preliminary Wholesale Inventories contracting at a monthly 0.1% during the same period.
Later in the session, Pending Home Sales, the EIA’s weekly report on US crude oil stockpiles and the FOMC meeting are also due.
Market consensus expects the Federal Reserve to keep its monetary conditions unchanged at Wednesday’s event, although Chief Powell’s press conference could bring in some fresh details on the Committee’s views.
What to look for around USD
DXY extended the recent breakout of the key 200-day SMA to the 98.00 mark and above, recording at the same time fresh yearly tops. In the meantime, investors’ focus has shifted to the FOMC event amidst some easing jitters regarding the Chinese coronavirus. On another scenario, the index is predicted to keep the constructive stance while above the 200-day SMA, extra supported by the current ‘wait-and-see’ stance from the Fed vs. the broad-based dovish view from its G10 peers, auspicious results from the US fundamentals, the dollar’s safe haven appeal and its status of ‘global reserve currency’.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is up 0.18% at 98.15 and a break above 98.19 (2020 high Jan.29) would aim for 98.54 (monthly high Nov.29 2019) and finally 98.93 (high Aug.1 2019). On the downside, immediate contention is seen at 97.71 (200-day SMA) seconded by 97.53 (55-day SMA) and then 97.09 (weekly low Jan.16).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD depressed around 1.1000 as Fed looms
The financial world is holding its breath ahead of the US Central Bank announcement on monetary policy. EUR/USD bounced just modestly from a fresh yearly low at 1.0991.
GBP/USD battling with 1.3000, eyes on BOE, Brexit
The GBP/USD pair is stuck around 1.3000. The BOE will meet this Thursday, while Brexit will finally happen on Friday. Pound may ignore the Fed ahead of critical UK events.
Bitcoin breaks the downward trend – “Long Bitcoin”
BTC/USD closes at $9,400 and confirms the bullish momentum scenario. XRP/USD accompanies Bitcoin and also confirms the new favorable scenario. ETH/USD is delayed and the bullish exhaustion level is set at $176.5.
Gold: Bulls looking for a discount in $1560s
Gold top in the making with a weekly shooting star and weekly divergence. The price of gold has been found floundering between 1580 and the 1560s following a surge at the start of the year to the highest levels since March 2013 at $1,611.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.