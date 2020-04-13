US Dollar Index challenges 2-week lows near 99.40

- DXY navigate multi-day lows in the 99.40 region.
- Investors’ attention now shifts to the US earnings season.
- Retail Sales, Industrial Production, Fed’s Beige Book all out this week.
The greenback has started the week on a bearish note, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) hovering around the area of 2-week lows near 99.40.
US Dollar Index looks to corporate earnings, weekly data
The index is extending the downside for the third session in a row on Monday, as markets are slowly returning to normalcy following the Good Friday holiday.
In the meantime, and always with the developments from the coronavirus in centre stage, market participants will closely follow the start of the US corporate earnings season kicking in on Monday.
Moving forward and in the US data space, Retail Sales, Industrial Production, the Fed’s Beige Book and the Philly Fed index will be in the limelight later in the week.
What to look for around USD
DXY has started the second consecutive week in a bearish bias following the recently announced Fed measures and further deterioration of the US labour market. In the meantime, all the attention remains on the COVID-19 amidst countries extending their lockdown periods, speculation of a global recession and further deterioration of fundamentals. On the supportive side for the buck, market participants seem to prefer the dollar vs. other safe havens like the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc in cases when risk aversion kicks in, all helped by its status of “global reserve currency” and store of value.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is receding 0.07% at 99.41 and faces the next support at 99.36 (weekly low Apr.9) followed by 98.94 (55-day SMA) and finally 98.27 (weekly low Mar.27). On the flip side, a break above 100.49 (78.6% Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 drop) would open the door to 100.93 (weekly/monthly high Apr.6) and then 101.34 (monthly high Apr.10 2017).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains flat even as bullish bets hit highest since June 2018
The buying interest in the single currency remains weak, keeping EUR/USD sidelined near 1.0935 while heading into the European session. Reports of bullish market positioning have so far failed to draw fresh bids for the common currency.
GBP/USD: Downbeat UK GDP forecast cap upside in Sterling
Sterling finds no takers as UK's finance minister warns of massive economic contraction. The coronavirus-led uncertainty could keep the US dollar better bid. European markets are closed on account of Easter Monday.
Forex Today: Easter Monday limits market moves amid virus-led risk-off
Asian session remains mostly illiquid amid off at Australia, New Zealand. A lack of major data / events from China, Japan also contributes to the market’s inactivity. Coronavirus-led risk aversion regains attention as the US tops Italy to be the global hotspot.
WTI: On the bids above monthly support trend line
WTI recovers from the short-term falling trend line. 50% Fibonacci retracement, the four-week-old falling trend line on bulls’ radars. Sellers can aim for $20 following the sustained break of the support line.
Gold: Drops 1%, bearish RSI divergence on 1H chart
Gold is flashing red on Monday despite the renewed coronavirus concerns and signs of risk-off in the US stock futures. Gold's hourly chart suggests scope for a deeper price pullback. Gold drops alongside losses in the US stock futures.