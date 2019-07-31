US Dollar Index cautious near 98.00 ahead of Fed

- The index keeps business above the 98.00 mark so far.
- US ADP report came in above expectations at 156K.
- Fed expected to cut rates by 25 bps later today.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a basket of its main competitors, is holding on to the 98.00 yardstick ahead of the key FOMC event.
US Dollar Index focused on Fed, Payrolls
The index came under selling pressure after hitting fresh 2-month tops around 98.20 on Tuesday, all amidst a persistent cautious tone in light of the upcoming FOMC meeting.
In fact, investors consider a 25 bps rate cut a done deal at today’s meeting, although extra attention will be on the Fed’s statement and subsequent press conference by Chief J.Powell, where the centre of the debate will be on potential further easing in the next months and the Committee’s view on the economy.
In the US data space, the ADP report noted the US private sector added 156K jobs in July, while the Chicago PMI dropped to 44.4 for the same month.
What to look for around USD
Investors have already priced in a 25 bps interest rate cut this month, while a larger rate cut is now practically off the table following recent positive developments from US fundamentals. Trade talks are back to the fore in light of this week’s meeting in China, although significant progress in the negotiations is expected to remain absent for the time being. The demand for the greenback, in the meantime, stays underpinned by its safe have appeal, the status of ‘global reserve currency’, solid US fundamentals and the broad-based shift to a more accommodative stance from the rest of the G-10 central banks.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.03% at 98.04 and a breakdown of 97.63 (10-day SMA) would open the door to 96.89 (200-day SMA) and then 96.67 (low Jul.18). On the flip side, the next up barrier aligns at 98.21 (monthly high Jul.30) seconded by 98.33 (monthly high Apr.23) and finally 98.37 (2019 high May 23).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1100 as trade tensions mount
The latest announcement from US President Trump about a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports triggered risk aversion, playing against the greenback. US ISM Manufacturing PMI at near a decade low.
GBP/USD extends recovery to 1.2150 region
The greenback is on the back-foot, giving up its Fed-related gains amid a sudden appreciation of government bond yields, and worse-than-expected US data. Pound upward potential limited by Brexit turmoil.
USD/JPY sheds roughly 200 pips on collapsing yields, renewed trade tensions
The USD/JPY pair plunged to the current 107.50 region after touching a daily high of 109.31 following Trump’s announcement on more tariffs, collapsing US Treasury yields. Wall Street’s U-turn adds to the bearish case.
Gold jumps to two-week highs near $1440 on risk aversion
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained more than $20 in the last thirty minutes following US President Donald Trump's tweets regarding the trade conflict with China.
Wall Street makes sharp U-turn on Trump's surprise tariff announcement
Major equity indexes in the United States made a sharp U-turn in the last hour after US President Donald Trump announced that they will start imposing a 10% tariff on the remaining Chinese imports worth $300 billion starting September 1.