- DXY picks up bids to print three-day uptrend despite snapping four-month winning streak.
- Geopolitical concerns join hawkish Fed bets to propel US dollar’s haven demand.
- Fed’s 75 bps rate hike is priced-in, which in turn highlights clues for Fed’s moves past December for fresh impulse.
US Dollar Index (DXY) extends the previous week’s rebound from a monthly low, mildly bid near 110.80 during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies benefits from the market’s rush for risk safety ahead of the key US data/events, as well as due to the fears emanating from the geopolitical concerns.
Headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine grain deal with the United Nations (UN) seem to have challenged the risk appetite of late. “Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, halted its role in the Black Sea deal on Saturday for an ‘indefinite term’ because it could said it could not ‘guarantee safety of civilian ships’ traveling under the pact after an attack on its Black Sea fleet,” reported Reuters.
Also keeping the DXY firmer was Friday’s strong prints of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, namely the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index. However, the fifth quarterly fall in the US private consumption joins fears of the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) slower rate hike starting from December to challenge the US dollar bulls.
Recently, economists at Goldman Sachs raised the Fed rates outlook and saw the peak at 5% in March. On the same line was the CME’s FedWatch Tool which suggests an 80% chance of the Fed’s 75 bps rate hike during Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).
Amid these plays, the yields were down and the US equities braced for a good month with Dow Jones bracing the biggest monthly jump since 1976. Further, the S&P 500 Futures remain mildly offered near 3,910 amid the sluggish markets.
Looking forward, Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will be crucial for DXY as traders seek the Fed’s next moves amid 75 bps rate expectations for this week’s meeting. Also important will be Friday’s US jobs report for October.
Technical analysis
50-DMA challenges short-term DXY recovery around 110.95 before challenging the previous support line from August, now the key resistance near 112.00. Meanwhile, sellers could aim for bearish moves past 110.00.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.82
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|110.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|111.96
|Daily SMA50
|110.97
|Daily SMA100
|108.58
|Daily SMA200
|104.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|111.05
|Previous Daily Low
|110.29
|Previous Weekly High
|112.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.54
|Previous Monthly High
|114.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|111.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|111.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
