US Dollar Index bounces off lows near 92.80 post-data, looks to FOMC

- DXY loses further the grip and drops to the 92.80/75 band.
- US Retail Sales expanded less than expected during August.
- The FOMC meeting is next of relevance in the US data space.
After a brief drop to lows near 92.80 in the wake of data releases, the greenback managed to regain some upside traction and is now attempting to return to the 93.00 mark when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
US Dollar Index now focuses on the Fed
The index lost further momentum after headline Retail Sales expanded at a monthly 0.6% during last month and core sales expanded 0.7% MoM, both readings coming in below previous estimates.
These results add to the idea that the current recovery in the high street appears to be running out of steam amidst the unremitting advance of the coronavirus pandemic and despite encouraging news surrounding a probable vaccine by year-end.
Additional data in the US include the NAHB index, Business Inventories and the weekly report on crude oil inventories by the EIA.
Closing the calendar, the FOMC is expected to keep the FFTR unchanged, while the focus of attention at Powell’s press conference is seen gyrating around the newly announced Average Inflation Targeting (AIT) as well as the revised economic projections.
What to look for around USD
The rally in the dollar failed near 93.70 in the middle of last week, exposing the index to the resumption of the bearish trend. Occasional bullish attempts, however, are still considered as corrective only amidst the broad bearish stance surrounding the dollar. Supporting this view emerge a more dovish Fed, the unremitting progress of the coronavirus pandemic and political uncertainty ahead of the November elections. On the supportive side of the buck emerge occasional bouts of US-China tensions and the resumption of the risk aversion among investors.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is losing 0.15% at 92.94 and faces the next support at 92.70 (weekly low Sep.10) seconded by 91.92 (23.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) and then 91.75 (2020 low Sep.1). On the other hand, a break above 93.66 (monthly high Sep.9) would open the door to 93.99 (monthly high Aug.3) and finally 94.20 (38.2% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD pays a little heed to upbeat New Zealand Q2 GDP but stays above 0.6700
NZD/USD keeps the post-Fed recovery despite shrugging off New Zealand (NZ) GDP data. The pair recently ignored NZ Q2 GDP while staying on the path to consolidate the Fed-led losses. Also helping the pair could be the risk recovery ahead of the long day.
AUD/USD: Consolidates Fed-led losses near 0.7300, eyes Aussie jobs report
AUD/USD keeps recovery moves from 0.7277, nursing post-FOMC losses from 0.7331. Fed reiterated readiness to act with no immediate urgency, mildly revising up growth forecasts. Australia’s August month employment data may disappoint buyers but vaccine hopes, trade optimism stay ready to offer surprises.
XAU/USD drifts lower in response to the Federal Reserve
XAU/USD is trading below $1,970, falling off the highs after the Fed published mixed projections and offers no new stimulus.
USD/JPY hardly moves as the Fed fail to inspire any volatility
USD/JPY has barely moved after the FOMC rate decision and policy announcement. The price went to test the previous wave low but then popped back up almost instantly.
WTI Price Analysis: Eyes $40 mark amid bullish crossover
WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its steady rise into the European trading this Wednesday, as the bulls gear up for a test of the $40 mark.