US Dollar Index bounces off lows near 90.20 ahead of Fed

- DXY manages to grab some attention in the 90.30/25 band.
- Weekly Claims came in at 793K, missing previous estimates.
- The Fed will publish its Monetary Policy Report later in the session.
The greenback stays on the defensive although it seems to have met decent support in the proximity of 90.20 when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
US Dollar Index now looks to Fed
There are no changes in the negative sentiment around the buck, which morphs into the fifth consecutive daily pullback of the index so far.
As usual in past sessions, the improved mood in the risk appetite trends lent fresh oxygen to the riskier assets in detriments of the greenback, always propped up by the reflation trade and rising probability of extra fiscal stimulus in the US.
The drop in yields of the US 10-year reference also plays its part in the dollar’s weekly leg lower, although the 1.12% region seems to be quite a decent support so far this week.
in addition, Chief Powell stressed on Wednesday the ultra-accommodative stance of the Federal Reserve, ruling out any tapering attempt until the economy leaves the pandemic behind.
In the US calendar, Initial Claims rose by 793K WoW, missing consensus and extending the 4-Week Average to 823.00K. Later in the NA, the Fed will release its Monetary Policy Report.
What to look for around USD
The dollar’s corrective upside run out of steam in the 91.60 on Friday, triggering a strong leg lower afterwards. Bouts of occasional strength in US yields remain the almost exclusive driver of bullish attempts in the buck helped with firm growth prospects and auspicious (and fast) vaccine rollout vs. its G10 peers. The continuation of the downtrend in the dollar looks the most likely scenario against the backdrop of the fragile outlook for the currency in the medium/longer-term, and always amidst the current massive monetary/fiscal stimulus in the US economy, the “lower for longer” stance from the Fed and prospects of a strong recovery in the global economy, which is expected to morph into extra appetite for riskier assets.
Key events this week in the US: The preliminary gauge of the Consumer Sentiment for the month of February (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Trump’s impeachment. Tapering speculation vs. economic recovery. US real interest rates vs. Europe. Could US fiscal stimulus lead to overheating?
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is retreating 0.13% at 90.31 and faces initial support at 90.25 (weekly low Feb.10) followed by 90.04 (weekly low Jan.21) and then 89.20 (2021 low Jan.6). On the upside, a breakout of 91.60 (2021 high Feb.5) would open the door to 91.70 (100-day SMA) and finally 92.46 (23.6% Fibo of the 2020-2021 drop).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD zooms on 1.2150 after weak US jobless claims
EUR/USD trades near 1.2150, a new weekly high, as the market mood remains upbeat. Dovish comments from Fed Chair Powell and hopes about US stimulus are behind the optimism. US jobless claims missed estimates with 793,000.
GBP/USD consolidates near 34-month highs
GBP/USD has been trading above 1.38, near the 34-month highs. Optimism about the UK's vaccination campaign, US stimulus and support from the Fed keep the currency pair bid.
XAU/USD struggles to capitalize on bounce from 200-hour SMA
Gold staged a modest intraday bounce from 200-hour SMA, around the $1834-33 region, albeit lacked follow-through. Mixed technical indicators on hourly/daily charts warrant caution for aggressive traders.
Dogecoin is on the verge of a massive 20% move
Dogecoin has been extremely volatile in the past week but has settled down in the past 24 hours. The digital asset has been trading sideways and awaits a potential 20% move to the upside if bulls can remain in control.
US Dollar Index: A breakdown of 90.00 is still likely
DXY’s decline appears to have met quite decent contention in the low-90.00s for the time being. This zone is also reinforced by the 2020-2021 support line, currently near 90.30.