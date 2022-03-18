US Dollar Index bounces from 97.70 on rising odds of a delay in Russia-Ukraine truce

- Rising odds of a delay in a ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv may underpin the DXY.
- Seven out of eight members favored a 25 basis point (bps) rate hike in FOMC.
- A bearish crossover by 20 and 200-period EMAs is indicating more pain ahead.
The US dollar index (DXY) has attracted some bids around 97.73 after a four-day losing streak. The index has eased around 1.5% this week. The renewed fears of an escalation in geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine have brought a minor pause in the demand for risk-perceived assets, which eventually has resulted in a minor pullback for the DXY.
Earlier, the statement from Ukrainian officials that peace talks with Moscow are progressing boosted the sentiment in the market. However, Kremlin has reported that news pointing to progress in Ukraine-Russia peace talks was “wrong,” as per Reuters. This has brought minor ease in the optimism and investor are waiting for fresh developments from Ukraine’s land for further guidance.
Fed’s monetary policy
The DXY is still facing the hangover of the monetary policy in which a gradual approach adopted by the Federal Reserve (Fed)’s Chair and his colleagues has brought an intensified selling in the dollar counter. Seven out of eight members favored a 25 basis point (bps) rate hike while only one member backed the 50 bps elevation.
Major events on Friday: Existing Home Sales and Federal Reserve Bank Gov. Michelle Bowman’s speech.
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Russia-Ukraine peace talks, monetary policy from Bank of Japan (BOJ).
DXY Technical Analysis
On an hourly scale, the DXY has sensed support near March 10 low at 97.72. The 20-period and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) have given a bearish crossover at 98.47, which adds to the downside filters.
DXY hourly chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|98
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|98.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|97.72
|Daily SMA50
|96.59
|Daily SMA100
|96.18
|Daily SMA200
|94.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|98.49
|Previous Daily Low
|97.73
|Previous Weekly High
|99.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|97.72
|Previous Monthly High
|97.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|95.14
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|98.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|98.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|97.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|97.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|96.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|98.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|98.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|99.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates the upside below 0.7400 amid risk-off markets
AUD/USD is consolidating the upside below 0.7400 amid a broad rebound in the US dollar, triggered by the risk-off market mood. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Russia may be contemplating a chemical-weapons attack.
GBP/USD: Thursday’s Doji tests buyers below 1.3200
GBP/USD makes rounds to 1.3150 amid Friday’s initial Asian session, following a BOE-led volatile day that ended near the opening levels. Doji signals reversal from previous rebound but MACD teases bull cross. Previous support from late January holds gate for buyers, 10-DMA challenges downside.
Gold awaits a pullback near $1,930 on a minor rebound in DXY
Gold prices look for a corrective pullback near $1,930 on softer DXY. The expectation of a ceasefire is losing steam after Russia remarked peace-talks progress ‘wrong’. Bulls attack 200-EMA after surpassing 20-EMA decisively.
Bitcoin maintains uptrend in response to the Fed’s rate hike
Bitcoin price sustained above $40,000 post the United States Federal Reserve’s rate hike announcement. Analysts believe the Bitcoin price uptrend could continue as volatility in the crypto market increases.
A glimpse of what happens when US factories get the materials they need
A broad-based increase in almost every category of manufacturing output despite only a slight improvement in supply chain dynamics offers a peek at the potential boom in American manufacturing if the bottlenecks in global supply lines could be cleared.