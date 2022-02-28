US Dollar Index begins NFP-week on a front foot above 97.00 on Russia-Ukraine fears

- DXY kick-starts the key week with an upside gap of nearly 50 pips.
- Russia, Belarus trigger nuclear-war fears, EU wants Ukraine to join the bloc.
- Kyiv-Moscow talks near Belarus border will be crucial.
- NFP will be important as rate-hike probabilities ease.
Broad risk-aversion wave helped the US Dollar Index (DXY) to print a strong start to the key week, with an upside gap of nearly 50 pips to 97.15 during Monday’s Asian session.
The DXY rose to the eight-month high in the last week as sour sentiment pushed traders towards the traditional risk-safety. The same helped the greenback gauge to print a three-week uptrend by the end of Friday, up 0.62% intraday by the press time.
Having witnessed the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the weekend headlines were rather mixed as the West levied harsh sanctions on Moscow but President Vladimir didn’t step back as put nuclear arsenal on high alert, raising fears of a nuclear war. On the same line are the latest headlines from Belarus that the nation wants to renounce its non-nuclear neutral status.
Additionally weighing on the risk appetite are the latest comments from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen seemed to have challenged the market’s cautious optimism. The regional leader recently said to the EU News that the European Union (EU) wants Ukraine in the bloc while also adding, “They’re one of us.”
The risk-off mood, however, has recently been challenged by the headlines conveying the Moscow-Kyiv talks at the Belarus border.
Against this backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury yields print six basis points (bps) of a daily downside to 1.92% whereas S&P 500 Futures pare intraday losses, down 1.75% on a day.
Read: Equities forge ahead on Friday despite Ukraine, while Treasuries and the dollar return to status quo
While geopolitical headlines are likely to become the key catalyst for markets, monthly prints of the US jobs report for February will be crucial as well. The reason could be linked to the recently mixed comments from the Fed policymakers as well as a retreat in the hopes of a 0.50% rate hike in March. That said, the CME’s FedWatch Tool marks only 5% probabilities of a rate-lift in March at the latest.
Read: The week ahead: US non-farm payrolls, Bank of Canada, ITV, Darktrace, Aviva results
Technical analysis
Unless staying beyond the late 2021 tops surrounding 96.90, the US Dollar Index remains on the way to challenge January’s peak around 97.45. However, overbought RSI may test the DXY bulls around the latest high of 97.73.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|97.15
|Today Daily Change
|0.59
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61%
|Today daily open
|96.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|96
|Daily SMA50
|95.98
|Daily SMA100
|95.56
|Daily SMA200
|93.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.22
|Previous Daily Low
|96.55
|Previous Weekly High
|97.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.69
|Previous Monthly High
|97.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|94.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|96.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|96.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|96.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|96.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|95.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|97.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|97.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to fill 100-pip gap under 1.1200 even ahead of Russia-Ukraine talks
EUR/USD consolidates losses below 1.1200, following a week-start downside gap of nearly 100-pips to fresh 2021 lows. Hopes of peace revive as Russia-Ukraine negotiations on Monday post- Moscow’s high alert to nuclear stations and Western sanctions on Russia.
GBP/USD: Bears keep 1.3280 on the radar
GBP/USD picks up bids to fill the week-start gap. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement guards immediate upside ahead of previous support line. Bearish MACD, descending RSI line joins sustained trading below key support to favor sellers. 100-DMA adds to the upside filters, 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level lures bears.
AUD/USD retreats towards 0.7150 on Russia-Ukraine woes, ignores strong Aussie Retail Sales
AUD/USD remains on the back foot around 0.7180, down 0.72% intraday following the 70-pip gap-down to begin the week’s trading on Monday. Australia Retail Sales outlawed market expectations of 0.4% growth in January.
Bitcoin sellers approach $36,300 on Russia-Ukraine crisis
BTC/USD stays pressured around short-term key support after three-week downtrend. Bear cross, downbeat oscillators keep sellers hopeful around 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. Five-week-old ascending trend line support may test the bears nearby horizontal line.
S&P 500 Futures drop 2.50% as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates
Global markets began the week on a back foot on Russia-Ukraine headlines. Russia-Ukraine agrees to talk peace but Moscow keeps nuclear facilities on high alert. Western sanctions cripple Russia's economy, oil in focus.