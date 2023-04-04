US Dollar Index bears attack 101.50 at two-month low, focus on US ISM Services PMI, ADP Employment Change

- US Dollar Index grinds near the lowest levels in two months ahead of the key US data.
- Challenges to the greenback’s reserve currency status, downbeat US data and yields weigh on DXY.
- Geopolitical challenges to sentiment, hawkish Fed talks fail to limit US Dollar’s downside.
- US ISM Services PMI, ADP Employment Change appear the key for intraday directions amid receding hawkish Fed bets.
US Dollar Index (DXY) bears take a breather at a two-month low, also probing the two-day downtrend, as traders await the key US activity and employment data during early Wednesday. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies makes rounds to 101.50, fading the late Tuesday’s bounce off a multi-day low of 101.45 by the press time.
DXY bears the burden of downbeat US data and challenges to the greenback’s reserve currency status. Adding strength to the US Dollar’s bearish bias is the latest reduction in the hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) even if the Fed policymakers suggest more rate hikes.
That said, Bloomberg released a news report suggesting the US Dolllar’s less acceptance as a reserve currency in Russia while highlighting the greenback’s latest weakness. “Chinese Yuan has surpassed the US Dollar as the most traded currency, in monthly trading volume, for the first time in Russia in February,” said the news while also adding that the gap has continued to widen in March. In the last week, Brazil and China agreed to pause the US Dollar’s usage as an intermediary in trade transactions.
On Tuesday, US Factory Orders for February came in -0.7% MoM versus -0.5% expected and downwardly revised -2.1% prior. Further, the US JOLTS Job Openings dropped to the lowest levels since May 2021 while flashing a 9.931M figure for February versus 10.4M expected and 10.563M revised prior.
Talking about the Fed policymakers, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland leader Loretta Mester recently cited the need to hike rates above 5% and hold them there for a while.
Elsewhere, geopolitical challenges to the sentiment should have also put a floor under the DXY prices but did not of late. That said, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov raised fears of escalating Moscow-Brussels tussle by saying, “The European Union (EU) has "lost" Russia.” The policymaker also added that Moscow will deal with Europe in a tough fashion if need be. The US-China tension is also on the table as Beijing keeps reiterating its dislike for the US-Taiwan ties but Washington seems to ignore it. China’s Consulate General in Los Angeles spokesperson criticized a meeting between Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on early Tuesday.
Amid these plays, Wall Street closed with minor losses but the US Treasury bond yields remain depressed with the benchmark 10-year coupons holding lower grounds near 3.34% after falling in the last five consecutive days. It should be observed that the CME’s FedWatch Tool suggests almost even chances of the US central bank’s 0.25% rate hike in May.
Looking forward, US Dollar Index traders should look out for firmer prints of US ISM Services PMI and ADP Employment Change to pare recent losses and push back the odds of witnessing a fresh Year-To-Date low, currently around 101.00.
Also read: US ADP Jobs/ISM Service PMI Preview: Slowing but still positive
Technical analysis
A one-year-old ascending support line around 101.35 appears the key support for the US Dollar Index bear to watch amid oversold RSI (14). The DXY recovery, however, remains elusive unless the quote stabilizes above the previous support line from January 2022, close to 101.75 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|101.56
|Today Daily Change
|-0.51
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50%
|Today daily open
|102.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.56
|Daily SMA50
|103.49
|Daily SMA100
|103.92
|Daily SMA200
|106.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|103.06
|Previous Daily Low
|101.98
|Previous Weekly High
|103.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|102.05
|Previous Monthly High
|105.89
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|102.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|102.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|101.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|101.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|100.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|102.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|103.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|103.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD prods pullback from five-week high near 0.6750, RBA’s Lowe, US data eyed
AUD/USD bears take a breather around mid-0.6700s during early Wednesday as traders await Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe’s speech after the Aussie central bank paused rate hike trajectory and pleased sellers the previous day.
EUR/USD turns sideways around 1.0950 as investors await US Employment for fresh impetus
The EUR/USD pair is displaying a sideways action after an upside move above 1.0970 in the early Asian session. The shared currency pair is expected to continue its lackluster move as investors are awaiting the release of the ADP and ISM Services PMI data.
Gold shifts its business above $2,020 as Fed to remain steady on interest rates
Gold price has shifted its auction profile comfortably above $2,020.00 in the early Asian session. The precious metal delivered a decisive break above the psychological resistance of $2,000.00 on Tuesday.
Cardano price needs to breach this barrier to continue its uptrend
Cardano price was consolidating along an uptrend line until it met the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). This trend-following indicator has capped gains for ADA.
RBNZ Interest Rate Decision Preview: Hawkish guidance yet again? Premium
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) stuck to its hawkish stance in the February meeting but Governor Adrian Orr did warn about potential recession risks. The inflation level, however, remains elevated.