US Dollar Index Asian Price Analysis: DXY clings to gains near 2020 highs

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is in high demand amid risk-off mode. 
  • Key resistance is seen at the 98.75/100 price levels. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
Two weeks ago, DXY (US dollar index) suffered a dramatic selloff which was then followed by the best weekly advance since October 2008. Volatility remains above average amidst the greatest drop in US equities since 2008. 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is clinging to gains near the 2020 highs while trading above the main SMAs. As buyers are in control DXY is likely looking to break the 99.75/100.00 price zone. Resistance above includes the 100.50 and 101.00 levels. Support is seen near the 99.25, 98.75 and 98.00 levels. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.58
Today Daily Change 1.60
Today Daily Change % 1.63
Today daily open 97.98
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.95
Daily SMA50 97.95
Daily SMA100 97.79
Daily SMA200 97.83
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.47
Previous Daily Low 97.45
Previous Weekly High 98.81
Previous Weekly Low 94.63
Previous Monthly High 99.91
Previous Monthly Low 97.44
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.08
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.84
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.46
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.95
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.44
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.48
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.99
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.5

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD regains 0.6000, eyes on government/central bank steps to counter coronavirus

AUD/USD regains 0.6000, eyes on government/central bank steps to counter coronavirus

Following the Aussie dollar’s slump to be the weakest G10 currency, down 1.9% versus the greenback, the AUD/USD bears catch a breath as the quote bounces off to 0.6020 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY awaits fresh clues to cross 108.00, trade sentiment stays positive

USD/JPY awaits fresh clues to cross 108.00, trade sentiment stays positive

Having run the happy show, mainly for the US dollar bulls, the USD/JPY buyers await fresh clues while taking rounds to 107.60 amid the early Wednesday morning in Asia. Japanese trade numbers decorate the economic calendar, global wave to counter the pandemic in focus.

USD/JPY News

A crypto dance over the thin red line

A crypto dance over the thin red line

The perfect storm that hits the equity, commodity & bond markets overshadows the crypto board. You don't see much news about the collapse of Bitcoin or Ether when the NYSE has "burned" trillions of dollars in a few days.

Read more

Gold: Recovers early lost ground, jumps back above $1500 mark

Gold: Recovers early lost ground, jumps back above $1500 mark

Gold managed to recover a major part of the early lost ground and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum back above the key $1500 psychological mark.

Gold News

WTI is climbing back to the $30 handle, within a range between $27 and $36 handles

WTI is climbing back to the $30 handle, within a range between $27 and $36 handles

The price of a barrel of oil is suffering the sap in demand following the impact of COVID-19 and prices are at the lowest ranges since January 2016. The four-year low on Monday occurred as US stock markets plunged on fears that the worst is yet to come.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures