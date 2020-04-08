US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY’s bull trend remains intact, trades above 100.00 mark

US dollar index (DXY) is consolidating just above the 100.00 mark.

Support can emerge near the 100.00, 99.50 and 99.00 levels.

DXY daily chart

DXY is trading in an uptrend above its main daily SMAs, although the greenback appears to be losing steam while trading near three-day’s lows just above the 100.00 handle.

DXY four-hour chart

DXY is trading above the 50/200 SMAs but below the 100 one on the four-hour chart suggesting an upward bias in the medium term. However, buyers would need to regain the 101.00 figure in order to resume the bull trend towards the 101.50 level. On the flip side, support could be found near the 100.00, 99.50 and 99.00 price levels on the way down.

Additional key levels