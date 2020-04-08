US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY’s bull trend remains intact, trades above 100.00 mark

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • US dollar index (DXY) is consolidating just above the 100.00 mark. 
  • Support can emerge near the 100.00, 99.50 and 99.00 levels. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY is trading in an uptrend above its main daily SMAs, although the greenback appears to be losing steam while trading near three-day’s lows just above the 100.00 handle. 
  

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is trading above the 50/200 SMAs but below the 100 one on the four-hour chart suggesting an upward bias in the medium term. However, buyers would need to regain the 101.00 figure in order to resume the bull trend towards the 101.50 level. On the flip side, support could be found near the 100.00, 99.50 and 99.00 price levels on the way down. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 100.12
Today Daily Change 0.15
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 99.97
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 99.9
Daily SMA50 98.9
Daily SMA100 98.2
Daily SMA200 98.12
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 100.8
Previous Daily Low 99.76
Previous Weekly High 100.86
Previous Weekly Low 98.31
Previous Monthly High 103
Previous Monthly Low 94.63
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 100.16
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 100.4
Daily Pivot Point S1 99.55
Daily Pivot Point S2 99.14
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.51
Daily Pivot Point R1 100.59
Daily Pivot Point R2 101.22
Daily Pivot Point R3 101.63

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD has clawed back nearly 50% of Jan-March sell-off

AUD/USD has clawed back nearly 50% of Jan-March sell-off

AUD/USD has erased a significant chunk of losses seen in the first quarter. Aussie is eyeing the 50-day average hurdle after Wednesday's bullish close. The spot is trading near 0.6249 at press time, representing a 0.25% gain on the day.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY holds in neutral territory awaiting Fed's Powell

USD/JPY holds in neutral territory awaiting Fed's Powell

USD/JPY has been holding in consolidation and ranged sideways between 108.60 and 109.10 overnight. Fed's Powell and US jobs will be the final scheduled catalysts for the holiday-shortened week.

USD/JPY News

WTI holding form around $26bbls ahead of OPEC+

WTI holding form around $26bbls ahead of OPEC+

WTI crude sliding below key $26 handle ahead of OPEC+. The market was supported on Wednesday in New York with a weekly decline in crude production as well as the anticipation of production cuts as a consequence of OPEC+ meeting today.

Oil News

Gold: Stuck in a short-term descending triangle above 200-HMA

Gold: Stuck in a short-term descending triangle above 200-HMA

Gold prices remain mildly positive near $1,647 amid the early Thursday morning in Asia. The yellow metal remain in the small range after stepping back from Tuesday’s high. Buyers look for an upside break of the triangle resistance, 50-HMA.

Gold News

What to expect from OPEC and G20

What to expect from OPEC and G20

Equities and currencies traded higher today after Dr. Fauci, the US’ Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said there could be a COVID-19 turnaround next week.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures