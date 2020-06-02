US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY under pressure near levels last seen in mid-March

  • US Dollar Index (DXY) is under heavy selling pressure near levels last seen in mid-March 2020. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 97.50 support.
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY keeps trading down breaking below the 98.00 level. As the selling pressure remains relentless, the greenback can be set for more losses especially on a break below the 97.50 support en route towards the 97.00 and 96.60 levels. On the other hand, resistance can emerge near the 97.80/98.00 price zone and the 98.50 level. 
   
   

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.73
Today Daily Change -0.08
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 97.81
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 99.53
Daily SMA50 99.7
Daily SMA100 99.04
Daily SMA200 98.51
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.24
Previous Daily Low 97.79
Previous Weekly High 99.98
Previous Weekly Low 97.94
Previous Monthly High 100.56
Previous Monthly Low 97.94
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.96
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.07
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.65
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.49
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.2
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.11
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.4
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.56

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

