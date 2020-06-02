US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY under pressure near levels last seen in mid-March

- US Dollar Index (DXY) is under heavy selling pressure near levels last seen in mid-March 2020.
- The level to beat for bears is the 97.50 support.
DXY four-hour chart
Additional key levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|97.73
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|97.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|99.53
|Daily SMA50
|99.7
|Daily SMA100
|99.04
|Daily SMA200
|98.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|98.24
|Previous Daily Low
|97.79
|Previous Weekly High
|99.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|97.94
|Previous Monthly High
|100.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|97.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|98.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|97.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|97.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|97.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|98.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|98.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|98.56
