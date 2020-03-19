US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY surges to 3-year’s highs, nearing 103.00 figure

  • DXY surges to its highest since January 2017 as USD demand remains unabated.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 103.00 figure. 
 

DXY weekly chart

 
DXY (US dollar index) is trading at its highest since January 2017 as USD is benefitting from exceptional buying interest as huge de-leveraging is triggering a run into the US dollar.
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY is experiencing volatility which has not been seen in many years as the market is spiking to the upside.  
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
The bull trend remains intact as DXY is trading above its main SMAs. Bulls will be looking for a break above the 103.00 figure which could introduce scope to the 104.00 and 105.00 figures over the coming days or weeks. Support can be seen near the 102.00, 101.50 and 100 levels on the way down. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 102.7
Today Daily Change 1.81
Today Daily Change % 1.79
Today daily open 100.89
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.02
Daily SMA50 98.08
Daily SMA100 97.85
Daily SMA200 97.86
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 101.75
Previous Daily Low 99.15
Previous Weekly High 98.81
Previous Weekly Low 94.63
Previous Monthly High 99.91
Previous Monthly Low 97.44
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 100.76
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 100.14
Daily Pivot Point S1 99.44
Daily Pivot Point S2 98
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.84
Daily Pivot Point R1 102.04
Daily Pivot Point R2 103.2
Daily Pivot Point R3 104.64

 

 

