US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY surges to 3-year’s highs, nearing 103.00 figure

- DXY surges to its highest since January 2017 as USD demand remains unabated.
- The level to beat for bulls is the 103.00 figure.
DXY weekly chart
DXY daily chart
DXY four-hour chart
Additional key levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|102.7
|Today Daily Change
|1.81
|Today Daily Change %
|1.79
|Today daily open
|100.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|98.02
|Daily SMA50
|98.08
|Daily SMA100
|97.85
|Daily SMA200
|97.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|101.75
|Previous Daily Low
|99.15
|Previous Weekly High
|98.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|94.63
|Previous Monthly High
|99.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|100.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|100.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|99.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|96.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|102.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|103.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.64
