US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY surges to 3-year’s highs, nearing 103.00 figure

DXY surges to its highest since January 2017 as USD demand remains unabated.

The level to beat for bulls is the 103.00 figure.

DXY weekly chart

DXY (US dollar index) is trading at its highest since January 2017 as USD is benefitting from exceptional buying interest as huge de-leveraging is triggering a run into the US dollar.

DXY daily chart

DXY is experiencing volatility which has not been seen in many years as the market is spiking to the upside.

DXY four-hour chart

The bull trend remains intact as DXY is trading above its main SMAs. Bulls will be looking for a break above the 103.00 figure which could introduce scope to the 104.00 and 105.00 figures over the coming days or weeks. Support can be seen near the 102.00, 101.50 and 100 levels on the way down.

Additional key levels