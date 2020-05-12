US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY slumps and trades near the 100.00 mark

US Dollar Index (DXY) pares some of the intraday losses.

Resistance is seen near the 100.00 level while support is near 99.60 level.

DXY daily chart

After a false break above the 100.40 level, the US Dollar Index (DXY) index is stabilizing near the 100.00 mark while trading above the main SMAs on the daily time-frame suggesting a bullish bias.

DXY four-hour chart

Despite the drop seen on Tuesday, DXY is still holding above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart confirming bullish momentum. The first hurdle for buyers will be the 100.00 mark resistance followed by the 110.40 level. On the flip side, bears will likely intervene on a break below the 99.60 level en route towards the 99.30 level.

