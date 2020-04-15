US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY shows signs of life, stays limited by 100.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • US dollar index (DXY) rebounds from the 99.00 level. 
  • Intraday recovery is capped by the 100.00 big figure.   
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY recovers some ground lost at the start of the week and rebounds from the 50 SMA on the daily chart but still limited by the 100.00 figure which acts as resistance.   
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY bonces from the 99.00 level and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart but remains capped below the 100.00 psychological hurdle and the 50/100 SMAs. In the absence of a clear break above 100.00 or below 99.00, DXY is set to remain rangebound in the near future. 
 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.48
Today Daily Change 0.61
Today Daily Change % 0.62
Today daily open 98.87
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 100.27
Daily SMA50 99.07
Daily SMA100 98.27
Daily SMA200 98.18
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.49
Previous Daily Low 98.83
Previous Weekly High 100.93
Previous Weekly Low 99.36
Previous Monthly High 103
Previous Monthly Low 94.63
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.09
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.24
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.64
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.41
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.98
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.3
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.72
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.96

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

