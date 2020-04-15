US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY shows signs of life, stays limited by 100.00 figure

US dollar index (DXY) rebounds from the 99.00 level.

Intraday recovery is capped by the 100.00 big figure.

DXY recovers some ground lost at the start of the week and rebounds from the 50 SMA on the daily chart but still limited by the 100.00 figure which acts as resistance.

DXY bonces from the 99.00 level and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart but remains capped below the 100.00 psychological hurdle and the 50/100 SMAs. In the absence of a clear break above 100.00 or below 99.00, DXY is set to remain rangebound in the near future.

