US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY rises to its highest since October 2019

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is up for the fourth consecutive day, trading at four-month highs.
  • Targets to the upside are seen near the 99.00 figure and 99.40 price level.
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US dollar index (DXY) is printing fresh 2020 highs while trading above the main simple moving averages (SMAs). 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
 
After the v-shaped recovery, DXY hit both the 98.20 and 98.50 targets on the way up. As the index is trending up, DXY is set to potentially keep moving north towards the 99.00 figure and the 99.40 level. Support is seen at the 98.20 and 97.85 price levels. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.5
Today Daily Change 0.24
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 98.26
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.66
Daily SMA50 97.47
Daily SMA100 97.85
Daily SMA200 97.74
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.32
Previous Daily Low 97.9
Previous Weekly High 98.19
Previous Weekly Low 97.38
Previous Monthly High 98.19
Previous Monthly Low 96.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.16
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.06
Daily Pivot Point S1 98
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.74
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.58
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.42
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.84

 

 

