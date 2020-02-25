US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY retracing down from 2020 top, trading at seven-day lows

By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is retracing down for the third consecutive day. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 98.85 support. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US dollar index (DXY) is retracing down below the 2019 high at 99.67 level. DXY is negatively affected by the risk-off environment generated by the spread of the Coronavirus.  
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
The market is trading at its lowest in seven days while challenging the 100 SMA on the four-hour chart. If the market breaks below the 98.85 support, DXY could continue to decline towards the 98.60 and 98.20 levels. Resistance is seen near the 99.20 and 99.40 levels. 
 
  

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.32
Today Daily Change 0.03
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 99.29
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.7
Daily SMA50 97.87
Daily SMA100 97.88
Daily SMA200 97.84
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.64
Previous Daily Low 99.11
Previous Weekly High 99.91
Previous Weekly Low 99.04
Previous Monthly High 98.19
Previous Monthly Low 96.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.31
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.44
Daily Pivot Point S1 99.05
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.82
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.52
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.58
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.88
Daily Pivot Point R3 100.11

 

 

