US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY retracement down extends below the101.00  figure

  • US dollar index (DXY) is challenging the 50 SMA on the four-hour chart. 
  • The correction down can extend further however the bull trend remains intact.
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY is consolidating down for the fourth consecutive day after an above-average spike to the upside. The pullback down exceeded the 23.6% Fibonacci level from the last bullish run. 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
The greenback is testing the 50 SMA on the four-hour chart as the retracement down is expanding further and could reach the 100.50, 100.00 and potentially the 99.50 level. However, the bull trend should remain intact as buyers would need to recapture the 101.50 level en route to the 102.00 figure for a retest of the 103.00 handle.
 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 100.87
Today Daily Change -0.93
Today Daily Change % -0.91
Today daily open 101.8
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.61
Daily SMA50 98.47
Daily SMA100 98.04
Daily SMA200 97.96
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 102.48
Previous Daily Low 101.05
Previous Weekly High 103
Previous Weekly Low 97.45
Previous Monthly High 99.91
Previous Monthly Low 97.44
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 101.6
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 101.93
Daily Pivot Point S1 101.07
Daily Pivot Point S2 100.35
Daily Pivot Point S3 99.64
Daily Pivot Point R1 102.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 103.21
Daily Pivot Point R3 103.93

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

