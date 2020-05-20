US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY remains weak post-FOMC Minutes

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • US Dollar Index (DXY) remains on the back foot after suffering its worst daily decline in 5-weeks on Monday. 
  • The FOMC Minutes reiterated that the Fed is ready to use its full range of tools to support the economy.
  
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY weakness extends to the third day of the week after recording its worst daily decline in 5 weeks on Monday. The greenback remains under pressure below the 100.00 mark as sellers are looking for further declines towards the 98.80 and 98.40 levels to the downside. On the other hand, resistances can be seen near the 99.30, 99.60 and 100.00 levels. The FOMC Minutes didn’t reveal any new. The Fed is committed to using its full range of tools to support the economy. 
  
 

 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.18
Today Daily Change -0.38
Today Daily Change % -0.38
Today daily open 99.56
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 99.9
Daily SMA50 99.86
Daily SMA100 98.87
Daily SMA200 98.47
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.73
Previous Daily Low 99.23
Previous Weekly High 100.56
Previous Weekly Low 99.56
Previous Monthly High 100.93
Previous Monthly Low 98.81
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.42
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.54
Daily Pivot Point S1 99.29
Daily Pivot Point S2 99.01
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.79
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.79
Daily Pivot Point R2 100.01
Daily Pivot Point R3 100.29

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

