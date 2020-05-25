US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY parked below the 100.00 mark

  • US Dollar Index (DXY) starts the week little changed unable to overcome the 100.00 figure.
  • Support is seen at 99.60 while the major hurdle to the upside is the 100.00 resistance. 
 
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is starting the week with an attempt to retake the 100.00 mark and the 50 SMA. However, Monday’s bulls’ effort has not been successful so far in breaking above the mentioned level. 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY bounced from the monthly lows while challenging the main SMAs on the four-hour chart.  Buyers need a daily close above the 100.00 psychological mark for a possible run to the 100.30/50 resistance zone. However, looking down, market players will be on the lookout for a sustained breakdown below the 99.60 level for a potential retest of the 99.00 figure. 
  
   

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.78
Today Daily Change -0.02
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 99.8
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 99.77
Daily SMA50 99.98
Daily SMA100 98.95
Daily SMA200 98.49
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.88
Previous Daily Low 99.39
Previous Weekly High 100.47
Previous Weekly Low 99
Previous Monthly High 100.93
Previous Monthly Low 98.81
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.69
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.57
Daily Pivot Point S1 99.5
Daily Pivot Point S2 99.2
Daily Pivot Point S3 99
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.99
Daily Pivot Point R2 100.18
Daily Pivot Point R3 100.48

 

 

