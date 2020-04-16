US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY on track to end session above 100.00 mark

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • US dollar index (DXY) picks up steam on the second half of the week. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 100.50 level followed by the April’s highs near 101.00 figure.  
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY is trading above the main SMAs on the daily chart on track to end the session above the 100.00 mark. 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY breaks above the 100.00 psychological level while trading above the main SMAs suggesting a bullish bias in the medium term. The greenback is set to retest the April’s highs near 101.00 figure if the bulls can overcome the 110.50 level on the way up. Support is seen near 100.00 but is unlikely to hold in case of a pullback down as 99.60 could emerge next in line. 
 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 100.04
Today Daily Change 0.47
Today Daily Change % 0.47
Today daily open 99.57
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 100.2
Daily SMA50 99.09
Daily SMA100 98.28
Daily SMA200 98.2
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.98
Previous Daily Low 98.83
Previous Weekly High 100.93
Previous Weekly Low 99.36
Previous Monthly High 103
Previous Monthly Low 94.63
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.54
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.27
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.94
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.31
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.79
Daily Pivot Point R1 100.09
Daily Pivot Point R2 100.61
Daily Pivot Point R3 101.24

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

