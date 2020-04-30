US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY on track to end April on its low tick

US dollar index (DXY) is on track to end April near the 99.00 figure.

The level to beat for sellers is the 98.90 support.

DXY daily chart

DXY is trading near the April lows while below the 50 SMA but above the 100 and 200 SMAs on the daily chart.

DXY four-hour chart

DXY is on track to end April near its lows while below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The market will shift its attention to the 98.90 support level. A break of which could open the doors to further losses towards the 98.25 and 97.50 price levels. On the flip side, resistance can be seen near 99.30, 99.60 and the 100.00 mark.

Additional key levels