US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY on track to end April on its low tick

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • US dollar index (DXY) is on track to end April near the 99.00 figure.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 98.90 support.  
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY is trading near the April lows while below the 50 SMA but above the 100 and 200 SMAs on the daily chart.  
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is on track to end April near its lows while below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The market will shift its attention to the 98.90 support level. A break of which could open the doors to further losses towards the 98.25 and 97.50 price levels. On the flip side, resistance can be seen near 99.30, 99.60 and the 100.00 mark. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99
Today Daily Change -0.52
Today Daily Change % -0.52
Today daily open 99.52
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 99.96
Daily SMA50 99.3
Daily SMA100 98.52
Daily SMA200 98.34
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.98
Previous Daily Low 99.46
Previous Weekly High 100.87
Previous Weekly Low 99.65
Previous Monthly High 103
Previous Monthly Low 94.63
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.66
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.78
Daily Pivot Point S1 99.33
Daily Pivot Point S2 99.14
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.81
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.85
Daily Pivot Point R2 100.17
Daily Pivot Point R3 100.36

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hovers around 1.0950 as dollar suffers from month-end fixing

EUR/USD hovers around 1.0950 as dollar suffers from month-end fixing

EUR/USD trades early Asia near a daily high of 1.0972, as the greenback sold-off against its European rivals. The ECB disappointed investors by leaving its QE programs unchanged amid devastating eurozone data.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD surges above 1.26 amid dollar weakness

GBP/USD surges above 1.26 amid dollar weakness

GBP/USD is trading above 1.26 as the dollar is losing ground. The UK is set to remain in lockdown for longer after seeing Germany's rise in its infection rate. PM Johnson is set to deliver his first coronavirus briefing.

GBP/USD News

The crypto moon war, chapter one

The crypto moon war, chapter one

The strong upward movements are a prelude to the long-awaited bull market in cryptocurrencies. The strong rises hide a tough fight for market dominance. The Bitcoin halving and the launch of Ethereum 2.0 are the rockets that can propel the market towards the Moon.

Read more

Gold: Elliott Wave analysis shows that prices could be heading towards $1600

Gold: Elliott Wave analysis shows that prices could be heading towards $1600

The price of gold has come off somewhat in recent sessions. The price has posted a new wave low taking out the USD 1692.38 support zone. More importantly, this means that the price has now made a lower high lower low formation on the hourly chart.

Gold News

WTI: Sellers continue to lurk near $18 on the road to recovery

WTI: Sellers continue to lurk near $18 on the road to recovery

WTI (June futures on Nymex) faced rejection once again near $18 mark on the road to recovery from the historic lows, as the bulls consolidate the latest upsurge around the 17 handle amid cautious market mood.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures