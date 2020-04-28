US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY losing steam, slips below 100.00 mark

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • US dollar index (DXY) is on track to end the New York session below the 100.00 psychological level.
  • It is unclear if the bull can lift the market above the 100.00 mark in the medium-term. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY is trading above the daily SMAs suggesting an overall bullish bias, however, the greenback slipped below the 100.00 mark important psychological level. 
 

 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY had a reaction up in the New York session but fell below the 100.00 level and the main SMAs, therefore, it remains to be seen if the buyers in the medium-term can return back to the market or if the index will continue sliding towards 99.30 and 98.90 levels. On the flip side, resistance can be seen near 100.00 and 100.50 levels. 
 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.86
Today Daily Change -0.19
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 100.05
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 99.9
Daily SMA50 99.29
Daily SMA100 98.47
Daily SMA200 98.32
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 100.32
Previous Daily Low 99.83
Previous Weekly High 100.87
Previous Weekly Low 99.65
Previous Monthly High 103
Previous Monthly Low 94.63
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 100.02
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 100.13
Daily Pivot Point S1 99.81
Daily Pivot Point S2 99.58
Daily Pivot Point S3 99.32
Daily Pivot Point R1 100.3
Daily Pivot Point R2 100.55
Daily Pivot Point R3 100.79

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

