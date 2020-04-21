US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY hits 9-day highs, trades above 100.00 mark

US dollar index (DXY) ends the day above the 100.00 mark.

The level to beat for buyers is the 100.50 resistance.

DXY daily chart

DXY is trading above its main SMAs on the daily chart as the index hit 9-day highs on the second day of the week.

DXY four-hour chart

DXY is grinding higher while above its main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The bull trend stays intact as the greenback is on track to end the day above the 100.00 mark opening the doors to further gains en route to 100.50 and 101.00 price levels. Support can emerge near 100.00 and 99.60 levels.

Additional key levels