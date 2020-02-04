US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY grinds up, challenges 98.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is up for the second consecutive day. 
  • Targets to the upside remain near 98.20 and 98.50 levels.
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US dollar index (DXY) is bouncing from last Friday’s retracement. The market is trading back above the main simple moving averages (SMAs). 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY created a v-shaped recovery settling above the 97.85 level and just below the ascending trendline. This week bulls will need to push the market above the 98.20 resistance in order to prevent a longer consolidation in the 97.50-97.85 range. The inverse head-and-shoulders pattern is keeping the bullish bias intact.
  

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.96
Today Daily Change 0.14
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 97.82
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.56
Daily SMA50 97.48
Daily SMA100 97.86
Daily SMA200 97.73
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.89
Previous Daily Low 97.44
Previous Weekly High 98.19
Previous Weekly Low 97.38
Previous Monthly High 98.19
Previous Monthly Low 96.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.72
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.61
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.54
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.27
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.09
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.99
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.17
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.44

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

