US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY gaps up, trades near 99.60 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • US dollar index (DXY) gaps up this Monday but remains limited by tough 99.60 resistance.
  • DXY is still trading within familiar ranges with little directional bias. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US Dollar Index (DXY) gapped up this Monday above the 50 SMA on the daily chart. However, the index remains trapped withing familiar ranges while below the April’s highs.  
 
 

DXY daily chart

 
Although DXY had an upbeat start to the week the greenback is still trading between its main SMAs on the four-hour chart and below the 99.60 resistance. If sellers come back they will likely be looking for a break below the 99.30 support level en route towards the 98.90 and 98.20 price levels. Alternatively, a daily close above the 99.60 can attract further buying interest for a retest of the 100.00 figure in the medium-term.
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.06
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 99.06
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 99.83
Daily SMA50 99.28
Daily SMA100 98.55
Daily SMA200 98.35
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.22
Previous Daily Low 98.77
Previous Weekly High 100.32
Previous Weekly Low 98.77
Previous Monthly High 100.93
Previous Monthly Low 98.81
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.05
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.94
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.82
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.57
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.37
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.26
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.46
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.7

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

