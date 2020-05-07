US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY fails to sustain gains above the 100.00 mark

  • US dollar index (DXY) lost steam on Thursday after a three-day winning streak.
  • DXY is back below the 100.00 psychological mark.
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped below the 100.00 psychological mark this Thursday after the London close. The index is down after a three-day winning streak while holding above the main SMAs on the daily time-frame.
 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY had a spike up to the 100.40 resistance to then reverse down below the 100.00 psychological mark and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. The picture is deteriorating as the market lost considerable steam. A break below the 99.60 support near the 50 SMA could lead to further losses. On the flip side, if DXY can regain the 110.40 resistance a move up towards the 101.00 figure can be on the cards. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.87
Today Daily Change -0.30
Today Daily Change % -0.30
Today daily open 100.17
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 99.76
Daily SMA50 99.32
Daily SMA100 98.63
Daily SMA200 98.37
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 100.2
Previous Daily Low 99.75
Previous Weekly High 100.32
Previous Weekly Low 98.77
Previous Monthly High 100.93
Previous Monthly Low 98.81
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 100.03
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.92
Daily Pivot Point S1 99.88
Daily Pivot Point S2 99.59
Daily Pivot Point S3 99.43
Daily Pivot Point R1 100.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 100.49
Daily Pivot Point R3 100.78

 

 

