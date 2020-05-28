US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY drops to fresh 2-month lows

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • US Dollar Index (DXY) fails to rebound from the May’s lows. 
  • DXY break down to its lowest point in 2-months.
 
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading to its lowest level since late March 2020. The risk-on mood in Wall Street is decreasing the demand for the US dollar. 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is breaking the range it has been in the last weeks as bears took over the market. As the greenback is so weak, the current down move can extend further with 98.20/98.00 support zone next on the radar followed by the 97.50 level. Resistance should emerge near the 98.80, 99.20 and 99.60 price levels. 
   
   

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.37
Today Daily Change -0.58
Today Daily Change % -0.59
Today daily open 98.95
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 99.68
Daily SMA50 99.96
Daily SMA100 99.02
Daily SMA200 98.51
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.35
Previous Daily Low 98.71
Previous Weekly High 100.47
Previous Weekly Low 99
Previous Monthly High 100.93
Previous Monthly Low 98.81
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.96
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.11
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.37
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.02
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.29
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.64
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.93

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

