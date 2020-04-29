US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY drifting down post-FOMC, US GDP

  • US dollar index (DXY) is on track to end the New York session below the 99.65 resistance.
  • The Fed leaves rates unchanged as widely expected. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 99.30 support.  
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY is trading above the main daily SMAs suggesting an underlying bullish bias, however, the greenback is drifting down slowly while below the 100.00 mark key psychological level. The Fed left rates unchanged while Fed Chairman, Powell pledged to do whatever it takes to put the US economy back on track. Earlier the US GDP in the first quarter contracted 4.8%, worse-than-anticipated. 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is under mild bearish pressure while below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart as the market is moving down very slowly. The greenback is trading below the 99.65 resistance level and a daily close below it can open the doors to further downward traction towards the 99.30 and 98.90 levels in the short-term. On the flip side, resistance should emerge near 99.65 and the 100.00 mark. 
  
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.52
Today Daily Change -0.46
Today Daily Change % -0.46
Today daily open 99.98
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 99.96
Daily SMA50 99.3
Daily SMA100 98.49
Daily SMA200 98.33
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 100.21
Previous Daily Low 99.45
Previous Weekly High 100.87
Previous Weekly Low 99.65
Previous Monthly High 103
Previous Monthly Low 94.63
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.74
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.92
Daily Pivot Point S1 99.55
Daily Pivot Point S2 99.12
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.79
Daily Pivot Point R1 100.31
Daily Pivot Point R2 100.64
Daily Pivot Point R3 101.08

 

 

