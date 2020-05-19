US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY down, challenging 2-week lows

- US Dollar Index (DXY) is on the back foot on the second day of the week challenging 2-week lows.
- More down can be on the cards below the 99.30 level.
DXY daily chart
DXY four-hour chart
Additional key levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|99.45
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|99.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|99.93
|Daily SMA50
|99.8
|Daily SMA100
|98.84
|Daily SMA200
|98.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|100.47
|Previous Daily Low
|99.58
|Previous Weekly High
|100.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|99.56
|Previous Monthly High
|100.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|98.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|99.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|100.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|99.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|98.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|100.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|100.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|101.09
