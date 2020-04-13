US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY consolidates sub-100.00 level

US dollar index (DXY) consolidates gains below the 100.00 mark.

The level to beat for bulls is the 100.00 level.

DXY daily chart

The greenback is trading in 2.5-week lows as DXY is retreating while still holding above the main daily SMAs on the daily time-frame.

DXY four-hour chart

DXY is trading below the 100 psychological level and below its 50/100 SMAs on the four-hour chart however still above the 200 SMA suggesting that the bull trend stays intact. The index is finding support near the 99.50 level as bulls want a rebound and retake the 100.00 figure. Further up lie the 105.50 and 101.00 levels. Meanwhile, support can emerge near the 99.00 and 98.30 levels.

