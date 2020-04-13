US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY consolidates sub-100.00 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • US dollar index (DXY) consolidates gains below the 100.00 mark. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 100.00 level. 
  
 
 

DXY daily chart

 
The greenback is trading in 2.5-week lows as DXY is retreating while still holding above the main daily SMAs on the daily time-frame.
  

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is trading below the 100 psychological level and below its 50/100 SMAs on the four-hour chart however still above the 200 SMA suggesting that the bull trend stays intact. The index is finding support near the 99.50 level as bulls want a rebound and retake the 100.00 figure. Further up lie the 105.50 and 101.00 levels. Meanwhile, support can emerge near the 99.00 and 98.30 levels.
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.41
Today Daily Change -0.07
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 99.48
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 100.23
Daily SMA50 99.02
Daily SMA100 98.25
Daily SMA200 98.17
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.63
Previous Daily Low 99.36
Previous Weekly High 100.93
Previous Weekly Low 99.36
Previous Monthly High 103
Previous Monthly Low 94.63
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.47
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.53
Daily Pivot Point S1 99.35
Daily Pivot Point S2 99.22
Daily Pivot Point S3 99.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.62
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.76
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.89

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

