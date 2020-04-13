US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY consolidates sub-100.00 level

- US dollar index (DXY) consolidates gains below the 100.00 mark.
- The level to beat for bulls is the 100.00 level.
DXY daily chart
DXY four-hour chart
Additional key levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|99.41
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|99.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|100.23
|Daily SMA50
|99.02
|Daily SMA100
|98.25
|Daily SMA200
|98.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|99.63
|Previous Daily Low
|99.36
|Previous Weekly High
|100.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|99.36
|Previous Monthly High
|103
|Previous Monthly Low
|94.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|99.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|99.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|99.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|99.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|99.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|99.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|99.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|99.89
EUR/USD post modest losses despite the dollar’s weakness
The greenback was among the weakest currencies at the beginning of the week, although the shared currency was unable to attract buyers. EUR/USD capped by sellers around 1.0950.
AUD/USD extends rally amid gold’s demand
The Aussie rallied against its American rival, with AUD/USD surpassing 0.6400 as soaring gold prices fueled demand for the commodity-linked currency. Gold trades at its highest since November 2012.
We have an OPEC+ deal
OPEC+ members met once again yesterday to try to finalise a deal. The sticking point had been Mexico not willing to accept its allocated cut. However the group has now agreed on the deal, and cuts are set to go ahead.
Gold jumps to fresh multi-year highs above $1,710
The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level since December of 2012 at $1,711 on Monday boosted by risk-off flows.
WTI: OPEC+ has not done enough and Trump knows it
The price of oil has been in a chop on Easter Monday with European still out on holidays and the US thinner than usual and less volume going through, despite the weekend's news of an OPEC+ accord on a production cut.