US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY bulls relentless, nearing 2019 highs

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is printing yet again fresh 2020 highs on the second day of the week. 
  • The market is approaching the 2019 high at the 99.67 level
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 99.20 resistance.
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US dollar index (DXY) is pushing to new 2020 high while trading well above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The greenback is nearing the 2019 high at 99.67 level. 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY broke above the 99.40 resistance while trading well above its main SMAs. The bulls remain in control as the market might be headed towards the 2019 high at 99.67. Support is seen at 99.20, 99.00 and 98.50 levels. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.46
Today Daily Change 0.30
Today Daily Change % 0.30
Today daily open 99.16
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.25
Daily SMA50 97.65
Daily SMA100 97.86
Daily SMA200 97.79
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.21
Previous Daily Low 99.04
Previous Weekly High 99.16
Previous Weekly Low 98.6
Previous Monthly High 98.19
Previous Monthly Low 96.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.15
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.1
Daily Pivot Point S1 99.06
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.97
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.89
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.23
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.31
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.4

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battles with 1.0800, lower lows still likely

EUR/USD battles with 1.0800, lower lows still likely

Another batch of dismal German data alongside looming risk-off sent EUR/USD to a fresh multi-year low of 1.0784. Recovery unlikely in the current scenario.

EUR/USD News

AUD/USD nears 0.6661, an over one-decade low

AUD/USD nears 0.6661, an over one-decade low

Dovish RBA Minutes and coronavirus concerns of economic growth weighed on the Aussie. Westpac Leading Index coming up next.

AUD/USD News

Altcoins push hard not waiting for a Bitcoin reaction

Altcoins push hard not waiting for a Bitcoin reaction

The Altcoin market has only needed one business day to see prices rise sharply again. Bitcoin, still, has adopted the anchor function and for the moment is giving up the battle for the $10000.

Read more

Gold firmer, near $1,600/oz on coronavirus fears

Gold firmer, near $1,600/oz on coronavirus fears

Renewed fears around the Chinese coronavirus (COVID-19) have been supporting the demand for the safe haven metal in past hours, taking the ounce troy to levels just shy of the key $1,600 mark.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures