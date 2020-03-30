US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY attempts to stabilize near the 99.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • US dollar index (DXY) starts the week with a modest bounce to the 99.00 level.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 100.00 handle.
 

DXY daily chart chart

 
Last week, DXY had its worst weekly decline since April 1986 as the bearish pressure remained unabated and the greenback challenges the 50-day simple moving average on the daily chart.
  

DXY four-hour chart

 
The bearish pressure somewhat eased at the start of the week as the greenback is attempting to regain the 99.00 handle and the 100/200 SMAs. The market is still making lower lows and highs suggesting a downward bias in the medium term as bears want to break below the 98.25 and 97.50 support levels. On the flip side, a break above the 100.00 big figure would be needed for bulls to be back in control. Further up lie the 100.50 and 101.50 resistances. 
  

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.06
Today Daily Change 0.71
Today Daily Change % 0.72
Today daily open 98.35
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.77
Daily SMA50 98.6
Daily SMA100 98.08
Daily SMA200 98
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.81
Previous Daily Low 98.25
Previous Weekly High 102.82
Previous Weekly Low 98.25
Previous Monthly High 99.91
Previous Monthly Low 97.44
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.85
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.21
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.8
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.24
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.24
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.36
Daily Pivot Point R2 100.36
Daily Pivot Point R3 100.92

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

